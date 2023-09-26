 'Central Contracts Are Still Being Negotiated': Babar Azam On PCB vs Pakistan Players Dispute
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Central Contracts Are Still Being Negotiated': Babar Azam On PCB vs Pakistan Players Dispute

'Central Contracts Are Still Being Negotiated': Babar Azam On PCB vs Pakistan Players Dispute

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not paid salaries to men's team for the past four months which has led to an alleged dispute between the players and the board.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam |

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Tuesday confirmed that his team and support staff members have got the visas to travel to India for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 but the issue of their central contracts has still not been resolved.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not paid salaries to men's team for the past four months which has led to an alleged dispute between the players and the board.

Read Also
ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Team Finally Issued Visas For India Less Than 2 Days Before Their...
article-image

Pak players planning protest during World Cup

The players have reportedly decided not to promote sponsors' logos affiliated with the PCB and are also thinking about declining ICC's commercial promotions and activities either during the ODI World Cup.

Top players in the new contract are set to get around PKR 4.5 million but the amount will come down to PKR 2.2 to 2.3 million after taxes and deductions.

Players demands

The players are therefore, demanding a share in the PCB's revenue which they get from the ICC. The board gets around PKR 9.8 billion from the ICC's revenue-sharing model.

Read Also
'Jahan Speed Dikhani Hoti Hai Waha Slow Chalate Ho': Babar Azam Trolled After Getting Fined For Over...
article-image

"The visas are here, as far as I know, so we should be good to go. As far as the (player) contracts are concerned, they still being negotiated, but we are hopeful they will work out as the PCB always has our interests at heart," Babar confirmed at the pre-daparture press conference.

Pakistan finally get visas for India

Pakistan will be coming to India for the ICC World Cup 2023 with a 33-member contingent comprising of the players, coaches and support staff members.

They will leave for Dubai early morning on Wednesday where they will transit for 8 hours before landing in Hyderabad in the evening.

Read Also
ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Check Bats Used By Virat Kohli, Babar Azam & Other Top Cricketers
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Virat Kohli's Wax Statue Set To Be Inaugurated At Madame Tussauds Museum In Singapore

Virat Kohli's Wax Statue Set To Be Inaugurated At Madame Tussauds Museum In Singapore

ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh Announce 15-Member Squad Led By Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal Not...

ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh Announce 15-Member Squad Led By Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal Not...

'Central Contracts Are Still Being Negotiated': Babar Azam On PCB vs Pakistan Players Dispute

'Central Contracts Are Still Being Negotiated': Babar Azam On PCB vs Pakistan Players Dispute

Watch: British Racer Jessica Hawkins Becomes First Woman To Test A Modern F1 Car Since 2018

Watch: British Racer Jessica Hawkins Becomes First Woman To Test A Modern F1 Car Since 2018

From Shubman Gill To Haris Rauf: Meet The Star Debutants To Watch Out For In ICC World Cup 2023

From Shubman Gill To Haris Rauf: Meet The Star Debutants To Watch Out For In ICC World Cup 2023