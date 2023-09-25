ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Team Finally Issued Visas For India Less Than 2 Days Before Their Departure

The Pakistan cricket team and management staff have finally been issued Indian visas for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. The players and support staff will get their visas in the next 24 hours, according to reports.

The development comes just hours after the Pakistan Cricket Board wrote to the International Cricket Council, expressing "serious concerns" over the delay in getting their visas.

Pakistan and Afghanistan both got their visas on Monday. The 33-member contingent led by Babar Azam is scheduled to reached Hyderabad via Dubai on Wednesday (September 27).

"We have not got the call from Indian High Commission yet over visa clearance. Member of our team is stationed there," PCB spokesperon Umar Farooq told PTI.

Visas issued within 5 working days

The PCB had applied for the Indian visas on September 19. But when it comes to issuing an Indian visa to a Pakistan passport holder, clearances need to come from three ministries home, external affairs and sports. Which is why there was a delay in issuing the visas.

It normally takes around 5-7 days to get Indian visas and that is exactly the time it took for the government to give the clearance to the Pakistan team but fans of Babar Azam & Co. have been questioning the BCCI and ICC regarding the alleged delay.

Netizens in Pakistan have been questioning the BCCI's motive behind the visa issue and even accused the Indian board and government of deliberately delaying the paperwork because of the strained relationship between the two nations.

Pakistan's scheduled before World Cup

Pakistan is scheduled to play a warm-up game against New Zealand in Hyderabad on September 29.

The Men in Green will then play the second practice game against Australia in the same city on October 3.

They will remain in Hyderabad their opening two World Cup games against Netherlands and Sri Lanka on October 6 and 10 respectively before flying to Ahmedabad for the marquee clash against hosts India on October 14.

