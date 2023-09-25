'Jahan Speed Dikhani Hoti Hai Waha Slow Chalate Ho': Babar Azam Trolled After Getting Fined For Over Speeding

Pakistan captain Babar Azam landed himself in trouble with the law on Monday as he was fined for over speeding by the Punjab Motorway police in Karachi.

The exact amount of the fine is not known but this is not the first time Babar has challenged the law enforcement as he was caught without a proper number plate on his car earlier but he wasn't fined at the time.

The viral picture of Babar Azam with a Pakistani cop on the side of the motorway suggests that he definitely had to pay a penalty this time.

His latest brush with the law prompted fans to troll the star cricketer for speeding on the road but not where he should be - on the cricket field while batting.

Pakistan team gets Indian visas for ODI World Cup

Babar Azam and the Pakistan cricket team is currently preparing to leave for India where they will be playing in the ICC World Cup 2023. The Pakistan and Afghanistan cricket teams got their visas to travel to India on Monday.

The 33-member Pakistan contingent led by Babar will reach Hyderabad via Dubai on Wednesday evening.

Pakistan will play two warm-up matches in Hyderabad against New Zealand and Australia on September 29 and October 3, respectively.

They will remain in Hyderabad their opening two World Cup games against Netherlands and Sri Lanka on October 6 and 10 respectively before flying to Ahmedabad for the marquee clash against hosts India on October 14.