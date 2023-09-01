 Watch: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Gets Audi E-Tron GT Worth PKR 8 Crore From His Family
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 07:36 PM IST
Pakistan captain Babar Azam was recently gifted a swanky new Audi e-tron GT sports car by his family members. The car costs nearly ₹2 crore in India and almost ₹8 crore in Pakistan.

Audi e-tron GT specs

Powered by a dual-motor setup, it delivers exhilarating acceleration and precise handling, with up to 637 horsepower in the RS variant.

Its 800-volt electrical architecture allows for fast charging, providing approximately 200 miles of range in just 20 minutes.

The e-tron GT features a luxurious and tech-packed interior, with Audi's renowned Virtual Cockpit and a sleek touchscreen infotainment system.

With its blend of sustainability, speed, and style, the Audi e-tron GT represents a compelling option in the growing electric vehicle market.

Babar takes his e-tron for a spin in Lahore

Babar got the car as a gift in white colour and was visibly beaming with joy as it was delivered to him at his home in Lahore.

He was handed the keys to his new car which he later took out for a spin around the streets of Lahore.

Pakistan vs India

Babar is currently in Sri Lanka with the Pakistan ODI team where they are getting ready to face Team India in the Asia Cup 2023.

The blockbuster match will take place at the Pallekel International Stadium in Kandy from 3pm IST. This is going to be the first clash between the two arch-rivals this year.

Pakistan have already won a match in the Asia Cup, defeating Nepal by 238 runs in the tournament opener. They need one more win or even a point would do to qualify for the Super 4s from Group B.

