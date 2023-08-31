Babar Azam To Shaheen Afridi: 5 Big Threats For India To Watch Out vs Pakistan In Asia Cup 2023

Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi hold key to Pakistan's chances in the Asia Cup. | (Credits: Twitter)

Yes, it's almost here and the big Indo-Pak clash beckons as Indian fans gear up for Super Saturday in Kandy, Sri Lanka. India will obviously look to extend their dominance over the arch-rivals taking off from the T20 World Cup victory in 2022. However, what stands in India's way would be some truly world-class Pakistani players with experience and skill that can test India's best cricketers.

The Pakistanis are a force to reckon with in ODI cricket even when they are at their lowest because of the potent pace attack they possess.

Although their biggest strength is skipper and batter extraordinaire Babar Azam.



BABAR, THE GREAT



Babar's supreme abilities with the bat that are widely acknowledged across the world and his records speak for themselves at the international level.

He has an incredible ODI record with 5202 runs from 103 matches with an average of 58.45 and a strike rate of 88.82. The Pakistan skipper possesses 18 hundreds and 28 fifties in his stack which shows how he can go big when he gets a start and is in the zone. He has not scored a lot of runs against India and that's also down to Pakistan and India not playing much but he is definitely due for a big one. And India would hope it doesn't come in the Asia Cup or even the World Cup for that matter.



FAKHAR, THE ENFORCER



The name Fakhar Zaman is not the most pleasant one as far as Indian supporters are concerned. Memories of the 2017 Champions Trophy final and the infamous Jasprit Bumrah no-ball and the eventual Zaman hundred that spelt India's doom which was further facilitated by Mohammed Aamer's sensational spell is what come to mind.



Zaman is a big-match player with a big match temperament and he can turn up in a crunch game to create trouble for the opposition. India with their history with him would do well to have plans for him. Bumrah will have an opportunity to make amends for 2017 and the rest of the pack will look to take him out as well.



ALL-ROUND SHADAB



This man is a Ravindra Jadeja sort of a player in the Pakistan ranks. He has vastly improved in the last five years.

Shadab Khan can bowl quick spells and keep it tight as well as break partnerships at regular intervals to help his team stay in the game from a bowler's perspective.



The spinner adds further value with the bat down the order with his ability to rotate the strike and pick the ones and twos and also land some lusty blows to accelerate the run-rate.

Shadab's bowling record in ODIs is proof of his ability. The leg-spinner has taken 77 wickets in 59 matches with an economy of 5.11 and an average of 32.18.



SUPER SHAHEEN



Shaheen Shah Afridi is a Pakistani missile which India have to counter early on in the innings with the ability to move the ball both ways. However, it's the ball that comes in which gets the better of Indian batsmen and the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are well aware of that.

India will have to play him with caution as he can extract generous pace, bounce and carry off the pitch and bowl impeccable lengths during his spells. If he is in an unplayable mode, it would be better for India to see him off and target someone else but the Indian batsmen will have to formulate some plans.

PACY NASEEM



Naseem Shah is young, fast and pacy and he can really crank it up for the batsmen. The stump-to-stump line that he bowls with great pace can rattle the best of Indian batsmen. He has a big heart and that ensures that he can keep probing the batsmen and ask them questions. Getting hit for a few boundaries or sixes does not affect him mentally and he can get the better of the batsmen.



What makes Naseem's role interesting is his ability to bat and the Afghans would vouch for that!. The young lad's potential to slam fours and sixes in the last over or penultimate over is an invaluable ability.