'Pakistan Cricket Ka Satyanaas Karke Rakh Diya Iss King Ne': Furious Sports Anchor Slams Babar Azam For Copying Virat Kohli; VIDEO

A Pakistani journalist went on a long rant against Babar Azam after his team's poor performance in the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA.

Babar Azam's Pakistan crashed out of the tournament in the group stage after losing against co-hosts USA and arch-rivals India. Almost the entire country has turned against Babar & Co. after yet another debacle in a ICC tournament.

Pak journalist goes on rant against Babar Azam

ARY News anchor Shoaib Jatt has now posted a video which shows him slamming Babar for copying India stalwart Virat Kohli in everything else apart from his cricket and fitness.

Jatt also pointed out how Babar has copied Kohli's title of "King" through his PR and paid articles.

"Kohli se uska 'King' ka title inhone copy kiya, Kohli ne beard rakhi to ye fashion chal gaya beard rakhni hai. Jo jo Kohli ne kiya wo sab inko chahiye. Badi achi baat hai, Kohli role model hai usse copy karna koi buri baat nahi aapne bhi ye kiya achi baat hai.

"Lekin Kohli ki fitness bhi to copy karle na. Kohli jaisa banne ke liye uski cricket ko copy kare bhai, wo to aapne ki nahi. Pakistan cricket ka satyanaas karke rakh diya iss King ne," Jatt said in the video.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who is Shoaib Jatt?

Shoaib Jatt is the same journalist who came under fire for leaking the WhatsApp chats between Babar and PCB COO Salman Naseer on national TV. Jatt had made the chats public on air and was almost going to be sued by Babar for it.

The Pakistan cricket team players came back home in batches, to avoid facing backlash from fans in person after being slammed left, right and centre on social media. Even Babar Azam didn't have the courage to face his fans as he holidayed in London for a few days after the World Cup before returning home to Pakistan.