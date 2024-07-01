'Kuch Log Ka Rona Drama Lag Raha Tha': Jealous Pakistani Journalist Questions Unhappy Faces Among Team India Players After T20 WC 2024 Triumph; VIDEO

Pakistani journalist questioned Team India players for not wearing happy faces and smiles following T20 World Cup 2024 triumph at the Kensington Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday, June 29.

Team India finally brought home an ICC Trophy after 11 years with a 7-run win over South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final. Apart from ending the ICC title drought, the Men in Blue finally ended the 13-year World Cup title drought. Also, Team India put an end to their T20 World Cup trophy-less drought after 17 long years.

As soon as Hardik Pandya bowled the final delivery of the match and Anrich Nortje hit towards the mid-wicket, where Arshdeep Singh took the ball after a couple of bounces, the entire Indian cricket team went on their knees as they finally heaved a sigh of relief and embraced each other.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli became emotional as Team India finally got hold of the coveted T20 World Cup trophy after a long gap of 17 years.

However, Pakistani journalist questioned Indian players for their apparent lack of overt overjoy and jubilation. In a video that went viral on social media, Pakistani journalist felt that some of the Indian players crying after the win was just a drama.

"Joh title hai voh India ko finally mil chuka hai aur trophy bhi India ne le liya hai. Khushiyaan bhi mana li le hai aur tanam cheez ho raha hai. Par mein ek cheez notice kiya ki jab team koi title jeeta hai toh kushi alag dikh rahi hoti hai. Kal mein dekh raha that Indian players chehre par voh khush nahi thi. Merko alag raha hai ki kuch log ka rona drama that."

(The title that India had been waiting for has finally been won, and India has also taken the trophy. Celebrations have taken place, and there is a lot of excitement. But I noticed one thing: when a team wins a title, the happiness on their faces looks different. Yesterday, when I was watching, the Indian players didn't seem happy. I feel like some people were pretending to cry"

As soon as the video went viral, fans started to brutally troll the Pakistani journalist for being jealous and his sensitive comments. Many netizens called Pakistani journalist for being shameless and accusing him of not being able to digest India's remarkable unbeaten run at the T20 World Cup 2024.

