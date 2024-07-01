'Even Gaumata, Lord Vishnu Can't Save Indians': Pakistani Journalist Mocks Hindu Gods While Reviewing T20 World Cup Final; VIDEO

Pakistani journalist Sohrab Barkat has gained viral attention on social media for his inflammatory comments about Hindu gods during his review of India's victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa.

A video of Barkat's rant surfaced on the internet on Monday, following India's triumph in the T20 World Cup on June 29 in Barbados.

In the clip, Barkat criticizes the Indian team and questions how they won their knockout matches against England and South Africa.

Criticism from Pakistan

A significant portion of Pakistan cricket fans, media, and even former cricketers have cast doubt on India's recent World Cup victory.

Allegations range from accusing the ICC of favouring India with the tournament schedule and Super 8 opponents to former cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq questioning Arshdeep Singh's reverse swing with a new ball.

This once again highlights how insecure and jealous the Pakistani cricket fraternity is with India.

Barkat's Controversial Comments

Barkat's tirade against Team India adds to the ongoing criticism from Pakistan.

In the video, he says, "I had even written that Gaumata could not save Indians today. Even if Lord Vishnu had come, he could not have saved India from losing the T20 World Cup final match."

India defeated South Africa by 7 runs in the final to clinch their second T20 World Cup title. The Men in Blue had first lifted the trophy in 2007 under MS Dhoni's captaincy, and now Rohit Sharma has become the third Indian skipper to win a World Cup.

This was also Rohit's 50th win as captain, extending his record as the most successful leader in the shortest format of international cricket.