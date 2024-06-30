‘It Was A Sixer’: Jealous Pakistani Fans Now Cry Foul Over Suryakumar Yadav’s Game-Changing Catch In T20 WC Final

Suryakumar Yadav's sensational catch to dismiss David Miller | Credits: Twitter

Team India's star Suryakumar Yadav failed to deliver with a bat but he emerged as one of the heroes for taking a game-changing catch in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday, June 29.

When South Africa needed 16 off 6 balls to win the final, Hardik Pandya was brought into the attack and conceded just 8 runs and picked an important wicket of David Miller to secure a victory for Team India. Suryakumar Yadav played a huge role in dismiss Miller as took a sensational catch to turn the game around.

On the first ball of the final over, Miller attempted a six towards long-off off Hardik Pandya's full toss delivery. But, Suryakumar appeared nowhere to pluck the ball and juggled it up as he was going over the boundary ropes before he came back in to take the catch.

David Miller's wicket dashed South Africa hopes of winning the T20 World Cup. The cricketing world was in awe of Suryakumar Yadav for pulling off a sensational catch under pressure. However, the Pakistan fans started to cry foul over Suryakumar's game-changing catch as they observed that boundary cushion was pushed a little behind from the actual spot and said that it should have been six instead of wicket.

"Outrageous! This is very clear: the boundary rope is at least a foot behind, and Suryakumar Yadav's foot is right on the line where the boundary rope was originally marked. In my opinion, the third umpire should have awarded it a six." a Pakistani fan named Hasan Kamzi wrote on X,

Outrageous!



This is very clear: the boundary rope is at least a foot behind, and Suryakumar Yadav's foot is right on the line where the boundary rope was originally marked. In my opinion, the third umpire should have awarded it a six. #T20WorldCupFinal #INDvSA @ICC pic.twitter.com/9xFk2MscwJ — Hasan Kazmi (@hasankazmi_) June 30, 2024

Another Pakistani fan wrote, "IT WAS A SIXER IF BOUNDARY CUSHINOS WERE ON THE RIGHT SPOT. 3rd umpire should have checked the correct boundary lines."