Pakistan Batter Sahibzada Farhan Sparks Controversy With 'Gunmode' Bat Sticker Post Asia Cup 2025 Loss To Team India

Image: CA International/Sony LIV/X/Instagram

Pakistan cricketer Sahibzada Farhan has caused a stir in the cricketing community by unveiling a new bat sticker called “Gunmode” following Pakistan’s loss in the Asia Cup final. The sticker is inspired by his earlier gun celebration during the Super Four clash against India. Farhan’s actions have reignited debates on sportsmanship and the appropriateness of flamboyant gestures in international cricket.

The “Gunmode” sticker is a direct nod to Farhan’s viral gun celebration, where he mimicked firing a gun with his bat after hitting a six off Axar Patel in Dubai. In a now-deleted video, Farhan indicated that he plans to use it in future matches, signaling that his expressive antics are here to stay.

Image: CA International/Instagram

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Sahibzada Farhan Celebrates Fifty With Gunshot Celebration During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4...

The gesture has drawn criticism from sections of the cricketing community. Critics argue that such personal theatrics overshadow sportsmanship and the essence of the game. They contend that celebrating in ways that mimic weapons could detract from the team’s collective achievement and may set a controversial precedent in cricket.

Farhan’s “Gunmode” sticker thus sits at the center of a debate about balancing personal expression with the integrity of the sport. While his individual performances continue to impress, his provocative gestures raise important questions about maintaining decorum and the spirit of cricket on the international stage.

Asia Cup 2025: Haris Rauf Fined 30% Of His Match Fees, Sahibzada Farhan Reprimanded After Provocative Gestures During Super 4 Match vs India

Two Pakistani cricketers, Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan, have been officially reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the Code of Conduct during the high-voltage India-Pakistan Super Four match held in Dubai on September 21. Both players were found guilty of Level 1 offences, with Rauf getting fined 30% of his match fees. Farhan has been let off with a warning.

According to Cricbuzz reports, pacer Haris Rauf has been fined for an on-field gesture where he mimicked a crashing plane, an act deemed inappropriate and against the spirit of the game. The ICC match referee found Rauf guilty of conduct that brings the game into disrepute.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan was also found guilty of a Level 1 offence for his celebratory act after scoring a half-century. Farhan, who made 58 off 45 balls in Pakistan’s eventual six-wicket loss, celebrated by mimicking a gun with his bat, an action that was viewed as a violation of acceptable on-field behavior. He was issued a formal reprimand but did not receive a financial penalty.

Both incidents occurred during a match that carried intense pressure and spotlight, as India outplayed Pakistan in a convincing fashion. The ICC’s actions reaffirm its commitment to maintaining discipline and upholding the spirit of the game, even in emotionally charged encounters.

Under the ICC Code of Conduct, Level 1 breaches are the least severe but still require formal handling, including fines, warnings, or reprimands.