Sahibzada Farhan Celebrates Fifty With Gunshot Celebration During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video 

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan turned heads during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against India in Dubai when he reached a well-earned fifty and celebrated with a gun-shot gesture. The celebration, which saw Farhan mimicking a firing motion with his bat, immediately became a talking point among fans and commentators alike.
Farhan’s innings was crucial for Pakistan as he anchored the middle order and kept the team in contention against a strong Indian bowling attack.
