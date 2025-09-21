 Sahibzada Farhan Celebrates Fifty With Gunshot Celebration During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video 
Sahibzada Farhan Celebrates Fifty With Gunshot Celebration During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video 

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan turned heads during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against India in Dubai when he reached a well-earned fifty and celebrated with a gun-shot gesture. The celebration, which saw Farhan mimicking a firing motion with his bat, immediately became a talking point among fans and commentators alike.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 09:05 PM IST
article-image

Farhan’s innings was crucial for Pakistan as he anchored the middle order and kept the team in contention against a strong Indian bowling attack.

More to follow

