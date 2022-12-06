Pak vs Eng: What Pakistan’s loss to England in 1st Test means to India’s chances in World Test Championship

Incredible bowling performances complimented well by aggressive batting saw Englannd defeat Pakistan by 74 runs in their first Test in the country in 17 years, at Rawalpindi on Monday.

With this win, England took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The loss meant that Pakistan's hopes of making the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final have been dented

Wins for Australia and India in their series against South Africa and Bangladesh respectively would see Pakistan, currently ranked fifth in the table, miss out on a spot in the finals.

Pakistan's loss also puts India in control to reach the WTC final given that they can now secure their place even if they lose one of the Tests against Australia at home, provided they do a 2-0 sweep of Bangladesh.

If Australia win the remaining Test against West Indies and at least two Tests against South Africa, they would still be well-placed to make the final.

The Test match action between England and Pakistan would now shift to Multan for the second Test starting from December 9.