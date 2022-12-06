e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPak vs Eng: What Pakistan’s loss to England in 1st Test means to India’s chances in World Test Championship

Pak vs Eng: What Pakistan’s loss to England in 1st Test means to India’s chances in World Test Championship

England took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Incredible bowling performances complimented well by aggressive batting saw Englannd defeat Pakistan by 74 runs in their first Test in the country in 17 years, at Rawalpindi on Monday.

With this win, England took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Read Also
Ben Stokes-led England seal dramatic victory in 1st Test over Pakistan on final day at Rawalpindi,...
article-image

The loss meant that Pakistan's hopes of making the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final have been dented

Wins for Australia and India in their series against South Africa and Bangladesh respectively would see Pakistan, currently ranked fifth in the table, miss out on a spot in the finals.

Pakistan's loss also puts India in control to reach the WTC final given that they can now secure their place even if they lose one of the Tests against Australia at home, provided they do a 2-0 sweep of Bangladesh.

If Australia win the remaining Test against West Indies and at least two Tests against South Africa, they would still be well-placed to make the final. 

The Test match action between England and Pakistan would now shift to Multan for the second Test starting from December 9.

Read Also
Shoaib Akhtar gets slammed for bringing bad luck to Pakistan fortunes on dramatic final-day loss to...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Neymar & Co slammed despite dominating 4-1 win over South Korea, here's why

Neymar & Co slammed despite dominating 4-1 win over South Korea, here's why

Watch: Brazil players show samba moves after huge win over South Korea in FIFA World Cup 2022

Watch: Brazil players show samba moves after huge win over South Korea in FIFA World Cup 2022

Watch: Brazil players pay heartwarming tribute to ailing Pele as legend watches match from hospital

Watch: Brazil players pay heartwarming tribute to ailing Pele as legend watches match from hospital

Brazil hammer South Korea 4-1 to cruise into quarterfinals, set up last-8 tie against Croatia

Brazil hammer South Korea 4-1 to cruise into quarterfinals, set up last-8 tie against Croatia

Ben Stokes-led England seal dramatic victory in 1st Test over Pakistan on final day at Rawalpindi,...

Ben Stokes-led England seal dramatic victory in 1st Test over Pakistan on final day at Rawalpindi,...