Ben Stokes-led England seal dramatic victory in 1st Test over Pakistan on final day at Rawalpindi, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 06, 2022
Ben Stokes was rewarded for his daring second innings declaration as England sealed a famous 74-run victory over Pakistan in a thrilling Day 5 of the first Test on Monday
Racing against time, light and a stubborn Pakistan batting order on the most docile of pitches, England held their nerve to clinch one of England's greatest Test wins at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
The 74-run win is England's third Test victory in Pakistan, with Stokes becoming just the third visiting skipper after Ted Dexter in 1961 and Nasser Hussain in 2000, to win a Test match in Pakistan
It was all made possible after Stokes' bold declaration at tea on Day Four on Sunday, which gave Pakistan a stiff target of 343 for an improbable win
An inspired bowling performance from fast bowlers James Anderson (4-36) and Player of the Match Ollie Robinson (4-50) forced a heroic victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series
On Day 5, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan had kept Pakistan in the hunt with a steady partnership after the hosts lost opener Imam-ul-Haq to James Anderson at the start of the day's play to end a 64-run stand
On 156/3 at the stroke of lunch, Pakistan seemed in control. However, Anderson dismissed Rizwan for 46 to end the 87-run partnership
Naseem Shah and Mohammad Ali frustrated England, as an edge from the former's bat off Stokes flew between the keeper and slips
Leach finally had Naseem trapped lbw shortly after the new ball was taken as England clinched a victory for the ages on the flattest of pitches
The loss meant that Pakistan's hopes of making the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final have been dented
