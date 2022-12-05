Shoaib Akhtar gets slammed for bringing bad luck to Pakistan fortunes on dramatic final-day loss to England

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was heavily trolled after the visitors lost to England on a dramatic final day of the first Test against England on Monday.

Akhtar who was referred to as the Rawalpindi Express posted a picture of him seated at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium, captioning it "Came to support the boys at my very own Pindi stadium."

In a dramatic turn of events, in a game that was headed for a draw, Pakistan lost five wickets in quick succesion to lose by 74 runs to the Ben Stokes led England side.

Fans were visibly upset and wasted no time at expressing their frustration on twitter, in particular to Shoaib Akhtar's post.

Fans blamed Akhtar for bringing in the bad fortune and attributed the turn of events to him making his presence at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

