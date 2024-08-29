 PAK vs BAN: Shaheen Shah Afridi Dropped From 2nd Test As Pakistan Look To Level Series Against Bangladesh
PAK vs BAN: Shaheen Shah Afridi Dropped From 2nd Test As Pakistan Look To Level Series Against Bangladesh

Pakistan lost their first-ever Test to Bangladesh in humiliating fashion in Rawalpindi.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Shaheen Shah Afridi. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan have omitted Shaheen Shah Afridi from their 12-member squad for the must-win 2nd Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, beginning on August 30. Instead, the hosts have opted for a like-for-like replacement in Mir Hamza as they look to level the series after a humiliating ten-wicket defeat in the opening Test. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed is also back in contention, but Pakistan are yet to announce their playing XI.

Afridi, who was blessed with a baby boy amid the 1st Test, did not have an impressive outing in the 1st Test. The 24-year-old managed only two wickets in 30 overs, conceding 88 runs. With the pace spearhead struggling, Pakistan's bowling performance suffered too as they conceded a 117-run lead after declaring at 448. Mir Hamza, who is another promising young pacer, is likely to take Shaheen's spot in the XI.

Despite a shoddy batting performance in the second innings of the first Test, the home side is unlikely to ring any changes in that department. Nevertheless, the likes of Babar Azam and captain Shan Masood are under massive pressure and must produce the goods in the 2nd Test after failing in the first.

Pakistan's 12-member squad for 2nd Test:

Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed.

