'Lifetime Ban From Test Matches Needed': Pakistan Brutally Trolled After Bangladesh Create History With 10-Wicket Win In Rawalpindi

Bangladesh have consigned Pakistan cricket team to a stunning defeat in the first of the two Tests in Rawalpindi on day 5, winning by ten wickets. With Pakistan losing to Bangladesh for the first time in Test cricket and at home, Shan Masood and his men have inevitably been the butt of jokes all over social media.

Pakistan were slightly under pressure ahead of day 5 as they were 23/1 in 10 overs and trailed Bangladesh by 94 more runs. Captain Shan Masood was the first one to go on the final day and Babar Azam soon followed suit for 22 despite getting a reprieve when on 0. With Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman also falling without troubling the scores, the hosts went to lunch six down.

Shaheen Shah Afridi perished almost immediately after lunch, while Naseem Shah could not make that huge an impact either despite carrying the reputation for dishing out some lusty blows. Mohammad Rizwan and Khurram Shahzad resisted, but it didn't last that long as Mehidy Hasan Miraz breached the former's defences for 51. Mehidy Hasan also finished as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 11.5-2-21-4.

The seeds of Bangladesh's win were sowed on day 4 as Mehidy Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim shared a marathon 196-run stand as the latter top-scored with 191. The lead of 117 alongside Bangladesh's spinners' penetration proved to be decisive in. Zakir Hasan hit the winning runs for the tourists to send the fans at the venue into delirium.

This is also the first time that Pakistan have lost a home Test by 10 wickets.

Here's how the netizens have reacted to Pakistan's humiliating defeat:

Bangladesh wins the first Test by 10 wickets! Looks like Pakistan’s strategy of hoping for rain didn’t work out — Kuch Bhi!!!! (@KirkutExpert99) August 25, 2024

Let’s take a moment to applaud that heroic declaration from Captain Shan Stokes. It’s cause of bold moves like that test cricket is alive even on such flat highways. — Prantik (@Pran__07) August 25, 2024

Congrats Bangladesh

Let's all laugh at porkistan 🤣 — 🐐 (@Kohlixgoat18) August 25, 2024

Ye to hona hi tha 😅 — Deepak. (@DS24IN) August 25, 2024

sari umar 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Himanshu Choudhary 🌕 (@Himanshu_jaa8) August 25, 2024

Ek dom vakt Badal Diya Jazbaat Badal Diye Zindagi Badal — INDRAVASU YADAV (@Indravasuyadav) August 25, 2024

This pass too shall Babar Azam — Mind Voice (@chipshoppy) August 25, 2024

The downfall of pak cricket is real — ntr999🌊 (@vk18LH44) August 25, 2024

Lost against NZ C team

Lost against Ireland

Lost against Usa

Lost against Ban

Pak Cricket - pic.twitter.com/Z99YGDW5Di — Babuchak Jethya (@Babuchak_Jethya) August 25, 2024