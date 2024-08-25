Video: Babar Azam Escapes Pair In PAK vs BAN 1st Test As Litton Das Drops Sitter, Commentators React

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam escaped a pair on day 5 of the ongoing opening Test against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. In a video surfaced on social media, Litton Das dropped a regulation catch behind the stumps off Shoriful Islam as the commentators also reacted to the big moment.

The incident occurred in the 13th over of the innings as Shoriful Islam sent down a length delivery honing around the off-stump. Babar poked at it and got a thick outside edge and Litton went for it with only one hand, but spilt it. The Bangladesh keeper was inevitably disappointed and hid his face on the ground soon after.

Babar Azam dropped on 0 by Litton Das.#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/T9j2bTkQpu — 𝙎𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙞 (@CallMeSheri1) August 25, 2024

Babar Azam dismissed for 22 by Nahid Rana:

Nevertheless, the former Pakistan skipper could not cash in on his reprieve as right-arm speedster Nahid Rana got the better of him in the 26th over of the innings. Babar had managed three boundaries in his 30-ball stay before walking back to the pavilion. Bangladesh had earlier dismissed Saim Ayub and Shan Masood cheaply too.

The hosts spent majority of day 4 on the field as Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz batted incredibly well to take Bangladesh past Pakistan's score of 448. The duo added 196 before Rahim fell 9 runs short of a well-deserved double-hundred. Mehidy Hasan made 77 as the tourists eked out a lead of 117.

They left Pakistan 23/1 in 10 overs by the close of day 2.