VIDEO: Furious Shan Masood Argues With Head Coach Jason Gillespie Over Poor Fielding; Babar Azam Drops Sitter In PAK vs BAN 1st Test

Furious Shan Masood Argues With Head Coach Jason Gillespie Over Poor Fielding; Babar Azam Drops Sitter | X

Rawalpindi: The Pakistan cricket team has a reputation for its players' involvement in arguments and heated exchanges both on and off the field. In a recent incident during the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan Test team captain Shan Masood was seen getting angry and engaging in a heated argument with their head coach, former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie.

The incident occurred after the team dropped several simple catches on the field, which allowed five Bangladeshi batsmen to score half-centuries on the fourth day of the first Test match. The Pakistan team has been trolled for their poor fielding performance, including dropping numerous catches and committing several comical misfields.

Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam dropped an easy catch off Mushfiqur Rahim when he was batting on 150. This led to Shan Masood getting angry, and he was later seen in a heated argument with head coach Jason Gillespie. While Masood appeared furious, Gillespie remained calm and listened to him for the most part. In the video, Babar can also be seen laughing embarrassingly after dropping the simple catch while fielding at the leg slip position.

Babar Azam is being criticised for his recent poor performances. In the first innings of the first test also Babar Azam got out for a duck against Bangladesh. He got out without scoring after Litton Das managed to catch a blinder after Babar nicked a ball from Shoriful going on the leg side.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bangladesh managed to score 565 runs in their first innings after Pakistan had declared at 448 for the loss of six wickets. Bangladesh took a lead of 117 runs, thanks to Mushfiqur Rahim's heroic performance, scoring 191 runs before being dismissed by pacer Mohammad Ali. Rahim also set a record partnership of 196 runs for the sixth wicket with Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistan scored 23 runs for the loss of one wicket by stumps on Day 4, reducing the lead to 94 runs. Pakistan will resume their batting on the final day of the first Test match with Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique unbeaten on 9 and 12 runs, respectively.