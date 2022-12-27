e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPAK v NZ, 1st Test: Conway, Latham lead New Zealand fightback after Agha Salman hundred takes Pakistan to 438

PAK v NZ, 1st Test: Conway, Latham lead New Zealand fightback after Agha Salman hundred takes Pakistan to 438

New Zealand reached 165 for no loss but still trail the hosts by 273 runs after Pakistan made 438 in their first innings on Day 2 of the first Test in Karachi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
PA vs NZ 1st Test: Devon Conway scored his 5th fifty in the format | Blackcaps Twitter
Follow us on

New Zealand started off with a strong reply to Pakistan's first innings score on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday.

The Blackcaps reached 165 for no loss with openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham batting on 82 and 78, respectively, at the end of the day's play.

Conway meanwhile, became the fastest New Zealand batter to complete 1,000 runs in his 11th during the knock.

But the visitors still face an uphill task and are 273 runs behind the hosts after Pakistan posted 438 on the board, thanks to a brilliant maiden Test hundred by all-rounder Agha Salman.

Read Also
Watch: Umran Mallik dismisses Devon Conway for maiden ODI wicket
article-image

Salman's 155-ball 103 after Pakistan skipper Babar Azam smashed 161 off 280 balls to roar back to form in red-ball cricket after a string of poor scores.

Babar Azam leads from the front

Babar couldn't add to his overnight score and was dismissed by his Kiwi counterpart Tim Southee to kickstart the day for New Zealand.

Pakistan also lost Nauman (seven) and Mohammad Wasim (two) in the first session, which produced just 60 runs. Salman added 54 runs for the seventh wicket before New Zealand took two wickets in the space of three runs.

Read Also
New Zealand batsman Devon Conway tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of 3rd Test against England
article-image

Pacer Neil Wagner had Nauman caught off a short-pitched delivery before Wasim was caught behind off spinner Ish Sodhi. Salman then cut loose, hitting two successive boundaries off Sodhi to complete three figures. His previous best of 62 was against Sri Lanka at Galle in July.

Southee, who finished with 3-69, finally ended the innings by trapping Salman leg before, completing 350 wickets in his 89th Test.

Read Also
'Babar Azam is a big zero as captain, doesn't deserve to lead Pakistan': Danish Kaneria
article-image

He is the third New Zealand bowler behind Richard Hadlee (431 in 86 Tests) and Daniel Vettori (362 in 113) to take 350 or more wickets in Tests. Salman hit 17 boundaries during his 155-ball knock.

Ajaz Patel, Michael Bracewell and Sodhi took two wickets apiece. The two-match Test series is New Zealand's first in Pakistan since 2002.

RECENT STORIES

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic returns to Australian Open, a year after deportation due to COVID visa...

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic returns to Australian Open, a year after deportation due to COVID visa...

PAK v NZ, 1st Test: Conway, Latham lead New Zealand fightback after Agha Salman hundred takes...

PAK v NZ, 1st Test: Conway, Latham lead New Zealand fightback after Agha Salman hundred takes...

'To the journey of all those years in between': Emotional Jaydev Unadkat shares heartwarming post...

'To the journey of all those years in between': Emotional Jaydev Unadkat shares heartwarming post...

'Portugal wasted Cristiano Ronaldo' at FIFA World Cup 2022: Turkey President

'Portugal wasted Cristiano Ronaldo' at FIFA World Cup 2022: Turkey President

AUS vs SA: Anrich Nortje knocked down to the ground by Spider-cam at MCG, video goes viral; watch

AUS vs SA: Anrich Nortje knocked down to the ground by Spider-cam at MCG, video goes viral; watch