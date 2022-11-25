Watch: Umran Mallik dismisses Devon Conway for maiden ODI wicket

The lengthy wait for Jammu & Kashmir pace spearhead Umran Mallik to make his ODI debut finally came as he made the playing 11 in the first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

Mallik wasted no time to fire thundebolts down 22 yards, clocking speeds of 150 km/hr. It was a dream start for the SRH pacer, as he bagged his first ODI wicket in his third over of the match.

Breathing fire the J&K fast bowler sent New Zealand opener Devon Conway packing, after the opender was caught behind for 24 off 42 balls with a 143kmph delivery.

Buoyed by his first ODI wicket Mallik then bowled the fasted ball of the match, a 153kmph thunderbolt which Daryl Mitchell managed to deal with, guiding a couple of runs to get off the mark.

New Zealand captain Kane Willaimson would have been well aware of Umran's prowess having faced him in th nets for Hyderabad, however the pacer troubled the NZ skipper with his serous pace.

Malik soon claimed his second wicket in ODI cricket, dismissing in-form Daryl Mitchell in just his fifth over. Mitchell was caught at deep point after attempting bopoming drive with substitute Deepak Hooda taking a comfortable catch.