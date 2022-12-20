'Babar Azam is a big zero as captain, doesn't deserve to lead Pakistan': Danish Kaneria

Babar Azam (R) and Mohammad Rizwan have both been disappointing for Pakistan in the Test series | Twitter

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria doesn't feel that Babar Azam deserves to lead the national team and called him a "big zero as captain" after they were defeated by England in the third Test in Karachi on Tuesday.

Pakistan got whitewashed 3-0 in the series and Babar Azam became the first Pakistan captain to lose four home Tests in a calendar year as England completed their 8-wicket win on the final day of the Karachi Test.

Pakistan have also slipped to No. 7 on the ICC World Test Championship table with this home series loss.

"Babar Azam is a big zero as captain. He doesn't deserve to lead the team. He is not capable of leading the team, especially when it comes to Test cricket.

"He had a good chance of learning captaincy by looking at Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum during the series. Or, he could have kept his ego aside and asked Sarfaraz Ahmed how to captain," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

The controversial ex-cricketer then went on to add that people should stop comparing Babar Azam with the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they "are very big players".

"People should stop comparing Babar Azam to Virat Kohli. The likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are very big players. Pakistan have nobody in their team who can be compared to them. If you make them talk, they will be a king. When you ask them to produce results, they'll be zero," said Kaneria.