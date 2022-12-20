PAK vs ENG 3rd Test: England complete series whitewash over Pakistan, win final match by 8 wickets...

England registered a historic 3-0 series sweep against Pakistan on Day 4 of the 3rd Test on Tuesday.

Requiring 55 runs to win the Test, Ben Stokes (35*) and Ben Duckett (82 ) guided England home to an 8-wicket win.

Meanwhile, Rehan Ahmed (5-48) became the youngest man to take a five-wicket haul on debut at 18 years and 129 days old as England bundled out the hosts for 216 in their second innings — leaving them needing 167 runs to win the Test and complete a 3-0 series sweep. Pakistan had scored 304 runs in the first innings to which England responded with 354 for a 50-run lead.

In response, England reached 112/2 in 17 overs as they marched towards victory with opener Ben Duckett batting on 50 and skipper Ben Stokes not out on 10. Zak Crawley was the first to go get out for 41, but he along with Duckett had added 87 runs for the opening wicket. Crawley was trapped lbw by Abrar Ahmed. Nightwatchman Rehan Ahmed did not last long as he was castled by Abrar Ahmed for 10 runs.