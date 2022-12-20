'A shameful moment': Fans slam Pakistan team after Babar Azam & Co suffer Test series whitewash against England

Pakistan suffered a humiliating 3-0 series whitewash at the hands of England on Day 4 of the 3rd Test on Tuesday.
Requiring 55 runs to win the Test, Ben Stokes (35*) and Ben Duckett (82 guided England home to an 8-wicket win.
Babar Azam became the first Pakistan captain to lose four home Tests in a calendar year.
Meanwhile, Rehan Ahmed (5-48) became the youngest man to take a five-wicket haul on debut at 18 years and 129 days old as England bundled out the hosts for 216 in their second innings — leaving them needing 167 runs to win the Test and complete a 3-0 series sweep. Pakistan had scored 304 runs in the first innings to which England responded with 354 for a 50-run lead.
Fans took to social media to critisises the Pakistan team.
Here are a few reaction
