'A shameful moment': Fans slam Pakistan team after Babar Azam & Co suffer Test series whitewash against England

Babar Azam (R) and Mohammad Rizwan | Twitter

Pakistan suffered a humiliating 3-0 series whitewash at the hands of England on Day 4 of the 3rd Test on Tuesday.

Requiring 55 runs to win the Test, Ben Stokes (35*) and Ben Duckett (82 ) guided England home to an 8-wicket win.

Babar Azam became the first Pakistan captain to lose four home Tests in a calendar year.

Meanwhile, Rehan Ahmed (5-48) became the youngest man to take a five-wicket haul on debut at 18 years and 129 days old as England bundled out the hosts for 216 in their second innings — leaving them needing 167 runs to win the Test and complete a 3-0 series sweep. Pakistan had scored 304 runs in the first innings to which England responded with 354 for a 50-run lead.

Fans took to social media to critisises the Pakistan team.

Here are a few reaction

Correction...England thrashed below par Pakistan cricket team and whitewashed....and cant recall when was the last time we lost 4 consecutive test matches...but gr8 going...ths s exactly the same way Pakistan gov s performing ...🖐👎 — Rehman Ansari (@coolraah) December 20, 2022

State of absolute shame for management, selector and captain.They must step down immediately after this humiliation. Nothing hurts you as a cricket fan than 3-nill at home. @babarazam258 @TheRealPCB @iramizraja — Shafique Ahmed (@Shafiqchachar55) December 20, 2022

Shame on you pcb. A shameful moment . Babar shld step down — 🦅🇵🇰 (@imranmedicos) December 20, 2022

Proper drubbing for a whole month — Kanishka (@kanishka245) December 20, 2022

lanat ho tum pr .......



Dhoob k mar jao saray .... hamari zindagi b asan ho jaiy — Cheema Sb (@Cheemasb73) December 20, 2022