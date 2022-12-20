e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'A shameful moment': Fans slam Pakistan team after Babar Azam & Co suffer Test series whitewash against England

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
Babar Azam (R) and Mohammad Rizwan | Twitter
Pakistan suffered a humiliating 3-0 series whitewash at the hands of England on Day 4 of the 3rd Test on Tuesday.

Requiring 55 runs to win the Test, Ben Stokes (35*) and Ben Duckett (82) guided England home to an 8-wicket win.

Babar Azam became the first Pakistan captain to lose four home Tests in a calendar year.

Meanwhile, Rehan Ahmed (5-48) became the youngest man to take a five-wicket haul on debut at 18 years and 129 days old as England bundled out the hosts for 216 in their second innings — leaving them needing 167 runs to win the Test and complete a 3-0 series sweep. Pakistan had scored 304 runs in the first innings to which England responded with 354 for a 50-run lead.

Fans took to social media to critisises the Pakistan team.

Here are a few reaction

