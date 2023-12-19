'Overhyped Player': Fans Slam Sanju Samson After Another Cheap Dismissal In 2nd ODI vs SA

Sanju Samson dismissed for 12 off 23 balls in 2nd ODI vs SA |

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson failed to deliver his best in the ongoing 2nd ODI against South Africa at St. George's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday, December 19.

Samson didn't get to bat in the 1st ODI against Proteas as India won the match by eight wickets at New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. After getting the opportunity to bat in the second match of the series, many hoped that the Kerala batter would give his best but he disappointed again.

Sanju Samson dismissed for 12 in 23 balls.

Sanju Samson walked out to bat when India were 114/3 in 26.2 overs following Sai Sudharsan's dismissal at 62. The 29-year-old managed to have a brief stay at the crease and played defensive cricket against South African bowling attack.

Samson was hoping to form a good partnership with Indian skipper KL Rahul (56), but he was bowled by Beuran Hendricks for just 12 off 23 balls at 136/4.

Following his another cheap dismissal, there has been several questions raised with regards to his place in the ODI squad against South Africa.

Many Indian cricket fans took to social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) to criticize Sanju Samson for failing to capitalize on the opportunity after not getting consistent chances in Team India.

Here's how fans reacted to Sanju Samson's dismissal

India bundle out for 211 in 2nd ODI

After being invited to bat first by South Africa, India lost an early wicket in Ruturaj Gaikwad for 4. Then, Sai Sudharsan and Tilak Varma carried on visitors' batting until latter's dismissal at 46/2.

Sudharsan, who made his ODI debut in previous match, carried on his impressive form and brought up his second consecutive half-century in the series. He scored 62 off 83 balls before he was dismissed by Lizaad Williams.

Indian skipper KL Rahul played a gritty knock of 56 off 64 balls in order to keep his team's batting going after middle-order couldn't deliver. Following his Rahul's wicket, India's batting collapsed from 167/5 to 211 all out, losing five wickets in 44 runs.

For South Africa, Nandre Burger scalped three wickets, while Beuran Hendricks and Keshav Maharaj picked two wickets each.