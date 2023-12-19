SA vs IND, 2nd ODI: South Africa Opt To Bowl, Rinku Singh Makes His 50-Over Debut For Team India

South Africa captain Aidan Markram once again won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the second ODI of the three-match series at the St George's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Rinku Singh will make his ODI debut for India in this match. Shreyas Iyer has been released from the squad. While, South African made two changes in their playing XI by bringing in Beuran Hendricks and Lizaad Williams.

South Africa Playing XI: Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks

LIVE: South Africa Win the Toss & Chose to Bowl | SA V IND 2nd ODI https://t.co/6zwfkRM4Xm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 19, 2023

"We are going to have a bowl first. Fresh wicket and hopefully we will use the new ball. The Eastern wind is blowing and hopefully it is a bowling wind. We also want to test ourselves while chasing in this format."

"It is a really quick turnaround, take a few lessons from that (first ODI) game and really put your focus on this game. Today is a new game and we have to put our best foot forward. We have two changes - Beuran Hendricks and Lizaad Williams come in." South Africa skipper said at the toss

Rinku Singh to bat at no.6

Rinku Singh is likely to bat at no.6 after Sanju Samson and skipper KL Rahul. Sai Sudharsan, who made his international debut in the 1st ODI, will open alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad in the 2nd ODI in Paarl.

"I am not sure (how the pitch will play). We will have to wait and see, looks like a good wicket. The feedback from the T20 guys was that there was good pace and bounce, hopefully put runs on the board and put pressure on them."

"In a game like that (first ODI) you don't talk much, credit the bowlers and move on to the next game. Three ODIs in quick time and it is important to focus on the next game. There's one change - Shreyas has gone back to join the Test team and Rinku makes his debut." Indian skipper KL Rahul said.

India Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul(w/c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar