SA vs IND: KL Rahul Becomes 1st Indian Captain To Win Pink ODI In South Africa

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 17, 2023
Arshdeep Singh (5/37) and Avesh Khan (4/27) ripped through South Africa's batting line-up and bundled out the hosts for mere 116 in 27.3 overs
Sai Sudharsan (55*) and Shreyas Iyer (52) starred with the bat for India as their half-centuries guide the visitors to convincing 8-wicket win against South Africa
Virat Kohli is the only Indian captain to win an ODI series in South Africa. Can KL Rahul emulate this feat?
South Africa wear Pink Jerseys in order to raise awareness of and keeping the battle alive against Breast Cancer
South Africa has played 12 Pink ODIs since they began the tradition of donning Pink Jersey in 2013. Out of those 12 matches, SA won 9 and lost 3
The last time South Africa won a Pink ODI was against Netherlands this year, where Aiden Markram played a knock of 175 off 126 balls
South Africa defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets, with Quinton de Kock and Kyle Verreyene scoring half-centuries. Kagiso Rabada scalped five wickets
The last time South Africa lost in a Pink ODI was against Pakistan in 2021, wherein the hosts defeated by 8 wickets
South Africa suffered the defeat in a Pink ODI at the hands of England in 2020, losing the match by two wickets despite three-wicket hauls from Lungi Ngidi and Beuran Hendricks
