 IND vs SA, 2nd ODI: All You Need To Know Ahead Of The Crucial Fixture In Paarl
India will look to seal the three-match ODI series in Paarl on December 19th (Tuesday).

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
India vs South Africa. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India will look to seal the series when they take on South Africa in the 2nd ODI on December 19th (Tuesday) at the St. George's Park in Gqeberha. The Men in Blue won the first ODI at the Wanderers on Sunday in style by 8 wickets as the Proteas suffered a batting collapse.

Team India left the South African batters with no answers as Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan ripped into their line-up. Arshdeep, who had claimed no wickets, claimed 5 in the game, dismissing the likes of Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, and Andile Phehlukwayo. Later, debutant B Sai Sudharsan slammed a half-century to drive the tourists home by 8 wickets.

South Africa will be desperate to address their batting issues as two out of top 5 registered ducks, with Phelukwayo top-scoring with 35. With the hosts lacking their first-choice bowlers, they face a challenge to challenge an in-form Indian batting line-up.

Squads ahead of India vs South Africa 2nd ODI:

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Nandre Burger, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreyne, Lizaad Williams.

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep.

Where to watch the 2nd ODI?

Fans in India can watch the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa on Tuesday at 4:30 pm on Hotstar as far as live streaming goes. It will also be broadcast on Star Sports.

