 BCCI Postpones India-Bangladesh Women's White-Ball Series Amid Political Tensions: Reports
With the postponement, both teams will now have to revise their preparation plans while awaiting a fresh schedule for what was expected to be an important chapter in their international season.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/ICC T20 World Cup/X

The Bangladesh women’s cricket team’s tour of India, originally scheduled for December as part of a white-ball series, has been officially postponed. A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) spokesperson confirmed the development on Tuesday, noting that the board had received a formal communication from the BCCI stating that the series would be rescheduled to a later date, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. While neither board has offered a detailed explanation, it is widely understood that the current political tensions between India and Bangladesh played a significant role in the decision.

The tour was set to feature both ODI and T20I matches under the ICC Future Tours Programme and would have been India’s final international assignment before the next edition of the Women’s Premier League. The fixtures, scheduled in Kolkata and Cuttack, were also expected to mark the beginning of a new Women’s ODI Championship cycle for both sides following India’s triumphant Women’s ODI World Cup campaign earlier this month. The postponement now leaves a gap in India’s build-up to next year’s domestic and international season.

This is not the first time a bilateral series between the two nations has been shifted. Earlier, the Indian men’s team’s white-ball tour to Bangladesh, initially slated for August 2025, was also moved to September 2026. In a statement issued by the BCCI, it was clarified that both boards had mutually agreed to defer the women’s white-ball series consisting of three ODIs and three T20Is. The joint announcement reaffirmed that the boards would work together to identify a new window for the matches at a later stage.

With the postponement, both teams will now have to revise their preparation plans while awaiting a fresh schedule for what was expected to be an important chapter in their international season.

