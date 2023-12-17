IND vs SA, 1st ODI: 'Most Guys Are Over It', Aiden Markram Says World Cup Exit Is No Longer In South Africa's Mind

Aiden Markram. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

South African captain Aiden Markram asserted that the players have moved on from the 2023 World Cup exit and are firmly focused on the ODI series against India, beginning on December 17th, Sunday. The right-handed batter admitted that the nature of cricket today is conducive enough for players to move on quickly from any defeat.

The Proteas failed to cross the semi-final hurdle yet again as Australia sneaked home at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata by 3 wickets. Led by Temba Bavuma, South Africa batted first, but couldn't plunder a steep total they are known for as Australia bowled and fielded exceptionally well.

Speaking at the pre-series presser on Saturday, Markram stated:

"It's never nice to exit a World Cup like that. I thought we had something really good going and that does filter into this team - from the good side of things. I would say most guys are over it. The nature of cricket nowadays is the schedule is so hectic you are almost forced to move on as quickly as possible so we are pretty much past it and looking forward to the series."

Aiden Markram-led South Africa held on to series draw in T20I leg:

The preceding T20I series between the two sides resulted in 1-1 draw. With the opening game resulting in a washout, the Proteas claimed the 2nd in a rain-marred clash.

However, Team India won the 3rd and final T20I after Suryakumar Yadav's blazing hundred guided them to 201-7 in 20 overs. Later, Kuldeep Yadav bagged a fifer to skittle the hosts for 95 inside 15 overs.