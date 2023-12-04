IND vs SA 2023: Aiden Markram To Lead South Africa In White-Ball Games, Temba Bavuma To Return In Full-Strength Test Squad

Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma. | (Credits: Twitter)

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have named the squads for the full series on home soil against Team India. Temba Bavuma has been rested for the limited-overs games, with Aiden Markram slated to lead the hosts. However, Bavuma will return for the important two-Test series as the Proteas will go full-strength for the same, with the WTC points on the line.

Fast bowling trio Mihlali Mpongwana, David Bedingham and Nandre Burger, all of who hail from the Western Province have earned their first call-ups to the national team. Burger has found a place in all three squads for the home season, while Bedingham is only in the Test squad. Mpongwana, meanwhile, had a successful stint CSA Division 1 One-Day Cup, earning him a spot in the 50-overs side.

Stubbs has been named in the Test squad for the first time, having already represented the national team in 16 T20Is and a solitary ODI. Dolphins seamer Ottniel Baartman is yet another uncapped player in the ODI and T20I squad and averages 23.11 and 17.39 in the two formats, respectively.

Both Bavuma and Rabada will return for the red-ball leg and will miss the white-ball fixtures. Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi will miss the ODI series and 3rd T20I to play first-class cricket ahead of the Test series.

Wayne Parnell and Anrich Nortje weren't considered for selection as they are still undergoing rehabilitation for their injuries. Quinton de Kock will not play the T20Is after signing a contract to play in the Big Bash League.

Proteas' squad for the series against Team India:

T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.

ODI squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Nandre Burger, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreyne, Lizaad Williams.

Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreyne.