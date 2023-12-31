'Only Virender Sehwag Has Been More Damaging Than David Warner': Greg Chappell Hails Retiring Aus Opener

Former India head coach Greg Chappell paid rich tribute to Australia opener David Warner, who will be retiring from Test cricket after the third and final match of the ongoing series against Pakistan in Sydney.

Warner will be bowing out from red-ball cricket as Australia's most prolific opener and the fifth highest run-scorer for the national team.

Warner's Test career in numbers

The 36-year-old has amassed 8,695 runs from 203 innings at an average of over 44. He scored 26 centuries and 36 fifties during his illustrious 12-year career which will be coming to end after the New Year's Test, which starts from January 3.

Praising Warner's contribution in Test cricket, Chappell paid him a glowing tribute by comparing him with former India opener Virender Sehwag due to the similarities in their playing style in the longest format.

When Sehwag recognised Warner's talent

Interestingly, it was Sehwag who recognised Warner's talent before everyone else when they opened together for the Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League. Sehwag had even predicted at the time that Warner would go on to become a successful batter in Test cricket.

"Warner’s role in the success of Australian cricket during his time cannot be underestimated. In the modern era, only Virender Sehwag has been more damaging than Warner as an opener." Chappell said in his column at the Sydney Morning Herald.

"The impact of a destructive opener can never be overestimated, and I strongly believe that the selectors must look for someone with similar abilities to replace Warner or risk giving away the unique advantage that Australia has enjoyed for the past decade."

Johnson vs Warner's war of words

Chappell also addressed the controversy surrounding Warner and Mitchell Johnson, who went on a public rant against his former teammate and also called out Cricket Australia for giving him a farewell Test despite his involvement in the 2018 Sandpaper Gate controversy.

"I know how hard it is to do what he has done through 111 Tests, so I hope that David’s harshest critics acknowledge his talent and contribution and forgive his human frailties.

"I hope Sydney farewells David Warner fondly next week. Whatever one thinks of him, David Warner has been fantastic for Australian cricket.

"The passion, energy, professionalism and competitiveness that he has brought to every contest have been unmatched. He must accept that he has allowed himself to be portrayed in a certain manner," concluded the former Australia captain," Chappell wrote.