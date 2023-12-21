'After 15 Years They'd Know': Aaron Finch Reveals David Warner's Dig At Mitchell Johnson After Century In AUS vs PAK 1st Test

Mitchell Johnson and David Warner | Credits: Twitter

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch has revealed a cheeky dig by David Warner at Mitchell Johnson following his brilliant century in the first Test against Pakistan at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Ahead of the Test series opener against Pakistan, former Australian pacer Johnson questioned Warner's place in the Test squad due to lack of consistency in the format.

However, the veteran Australian opener managed to silence his critics, especially Mitchell Johnson by scoring 164 off 190 balls in the first innings of the Perth Test against visiting Pakistan team.

Speaking to The Grade Cricketer, Aaron Finch is of the opinion that Mitchell Johnson got a bit personal by criticizing David Warner while revealing southpaw's message following century.

"When you get a bit personal that's probably not ideal is it? He admitted it himself, he said that's probably one place he wished he didn't go." former Australian captain said.

"But Davey (Warner), every time he's backed into a corner he does well. I spoke to him the other day and he said, 'You'd think after 15 years they'd know', which is so good,"

David Warner's brilliant century in the first innings helped the hosts take control of the 1st Test and won the match by 306 runs against Pakistan in Perth.

Mitchell Johnson sacked by Cricket Australia

Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson was sacked by Cricket Australia for his column against David Warner.

As per the report by News Corp, Cricket Australia refrained from speaking at two public events that were slated to be held at Perth Stadium during Australia's 1st Test against Pakistan.

"Mitchell is one of Australia’s most celebrated bowlers, but we felt on this occasion it was in everyone’s best interests that he was not the guest speaker at the CA functions,’’ CA spokesperson said.

Apart from questioning Warner's place in the Test squad, Mitchell Johnson opposed 'hero sendoff' in Australian opener's farewell Test series because of his involvement in 2018 Sandpaper scandal in Australia.

David Warner will play final Test match of his career in front of his home crowd at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3, 2024.