IPL 2024: Former Captain David Warner 'Blocked' By Sunrisers Hyderabad On X & Instagram

Australia opener David Warner realised on Tuesday that he has been blocked by his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad from their social media accounts on X and Instagram.

Warner realised this when he was trying to congratulate his Aussie teammate Travis Head after he was bought by SRH at the IPL 2024 auction for ₹6.80 crore in Dubai.

SRH also broke the bank for Aussie captain Pat Cummins, who became the second-most expensive player sold in IPL auction history at ₹20.75 crore.

Warner was adding to his stories on both the social media platforms and tried tagging SRH but couldn't as he was blocked by the franchise.

Notably, SRH won their one and only IPL title under Warner's captaincy in 2016.

The 37-year-old played 8 seasons for the Orange Army and remains their highest run-scorer in the IPL. But he had a fallout with the SRH team management and owners before he was released by the franchise after IPL 2021.

Warner's unceremonious exit from SRH

“If you are going to drop a captain and then not pick him in the team after what he has done, what message does that send to the young kids in the team? What message does that send to the rest of the group? What hurt me the most is that the other guys are now thinking, ‘oh, this could happen to me’.

“At the end of the day, whatever happens, cop it cop it on the chin. If you want to have those conversations, just have them. It’s not hard. Don’t shy away from them. I am not going to bite. I am going to sit here and accept that for what it is because you are not picking me in the team," Warner had said after his unceremonious exit from SRH.