 IPL 2024: 'Can't Wait To Get Started', Pat Cummins 'Pumped' As SRH Breaks Bank For Australian Captain
SunRisers Hyderabad's newest recruit Pat Cummins pumped to join the franchise ahead of IPL 2024.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Pat Cummins. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Australian captain and SunRisers Hyderabad's latest recruit Pat Cummins has expressed his eagerness to get started with the franchise at the soonest. Cummins also recalled playing Hyderabad a few times in his illustrious career thus far and expects the atmosphere at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to be nothing different when they take the field.

The Orange Army broke the bank for the Aussie speedster following an intense bidding war with Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Cummins briefly became the most expensive player in the auction history with ₹20.25 crore before Mitchell Starc shattered it by fetching ₹24.75 from the Kolkata Knight Riders.

In a clip uploaded by SunRisers' official handle on X, Cummins commented

"Pumped to be joining the SRH for the upcoming IPL season. I've heard a lot about the Orange Army and played in Hyderabad a few times and always loved it. Can't wait to get started. Great to see another Aussie Trav Head over there as well. So, we are going to have a lot of fun this season and hopefully, plenty of success."

Pat Cummins pulled out of IPL 2023 due to international commitments:

Meanwhile, the New South Welshman had withdrawn from IPL 2023, citing his desire to be fully fit for the Ashes series and the 2023 World Cup. Cummins' stocks grew exponentially after scripting a record 6th World Cup win as Australia defeated India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Cummins also bowled an outstanding spell in the decider, taking figures of 10-0-34-2, snapping the wickets of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

