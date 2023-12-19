'World Cup Bhi Legaya Aur...': Memes Galore As Pat Cummins Becomes Most Expensive Buy In IPL Auction History At ₹20.5 Cr, Paid By SRH

Australia's World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins on Tuesday became the most expensive player ever bought in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the ongoing auction in Dubai.

Four franchises bid for the Aussie fast bowler but it was Sunrisers Hyderabad who managed to pip Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to clinch the services of Cummins for a whopping ₹20.50 crore.

This amount surpasses the previous record held by England all-rounder Sam Curran, who was sold to Punjab Kings for ₹18.50 crore at the IPL 2023 auction in India.

Netizens and cricket pundits were left in awe as the bidding war for Cummins crossed the ₹20-crore mark for the first time in the IPL auctions.

Social media was flooded with memes of Cummins and SRH as the franchise broke the bank for the 2023 World Cup winner.

