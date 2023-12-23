Fan Asks For David Warner's Help To 'Make Rohit Sharma Captain Of MI', Leaves DC Opener In Splits

Delhi Capitals opener David Warner was left in splits on Friday when a fan asked him to request the Mumbai Indians team management to reinstate Rohit Sharma as the captain of the franchise for IPL 2024.

Fans are still reeling in shock at MI's decision to replace Rohit with Hardik Pandya as the team skipper ahead of the next season's Indian Premier League.

Pandya replaces 5-time IPL-winning captain Rohit

Pandya returned to the franchise after leading Gujarat Titans in the last two seasons. He won the IPL title in 2022 in his maiden season as captain of an IPL team.

Rohit on the other hand, is the first captain to lift 5 IPL titles. Overall, the 36-year-old has won 5 IPL titles and the Champions League T20 trophy as MI skipper.

Fans not happy with MI's decision

Therefore, it came as a rude shock for MI and Rohit's fans when the franchise decided to remove one of the most successful captains in the history of the league and make Pandya the skipper.

A fan took to Instagram to urge Warner to intervene in the matter and help make Rohit the captain of MI again which left the Australian opener in splits.

MI and Pandya have also been facing the ire of netizens who have been voicing their anger over the decision on social media.

Hardik Pandya doubtful for IPL 2024

Meanwhile, a report doing the rounds on Saturday claimed that Hardik Pandya may not be able to play in the IPL next year as he is unlikely to recover in time from the ankle injury he suffered during the ICC World Cup 2023 in India last month.

Pandya played the first four ODIs of the tournament before he was ruled out for the rest of India's campaign after suffering the injury during the league match against Bangladesh.

He is not part of India's ongoing South Africa tour and is also doubtful for the home T20I series against Afghanistan next month.

It will be interesting to see who leads MI if Pandya is unable to take the field in IPL 2024.