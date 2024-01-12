NZ vs PAK, 1st T20I: Daryll Mitchell, Tim Southee Shine As New Zealand Take 1-0 Series Lead

New Zealand team | Credits: Twitter

Daryll Mitchell and Tim Southee emerged as the star performers for New Zealand as the hosts took 1-0 series with 46-run win against Pakistan at Eden Park in Auckland On Friday, January 12.

After posting a total of 226/8 in 20 overs on the board, New Zealand bundled out Pakistan for 180 in 18 overs. Tim Southee led hosts' bowling attack with a four-wicket haul, while Adam Milne and Bean Sears scalped two wickets each.

For Pakistan, Babar Azam was the top-scorer with 57 off 35 balls, followed by Saim Ayub and Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 27 and 25, respectively.