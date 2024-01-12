 NZ vs PAK, 1st T20I: Daryll Mitchell, Tim Southee Shine As New Zealand Take 1-0 Series Lead
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNZ vs PAK, 1st T20I: Daryll Mitchell, Tim Southee Shine As New Zealand Take 1-0 Series Lead

NZ vs PAK, 1st T20I: Daryll Mitchell, Tim Southee Shine As New Zealand Take 1-0 Series Lead

After posting a total of 226/8 in 20 overs on the board, New Zealand bundled out Pakistan for 180 in 18 overs.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
New Zealand team | Credits: Twitter

Daryll Mitchell and Tim Southee emerged as the star performers for New Zealand as the hosts took 1-0 series with 46-run win against Pakistan at Eden Park in Auckland On Friday, January 12.

After posting a total of 226/8 in 20 overs on the board, New Zealand bundled out Pakistan for 180 in 18 overs. Tim Southee led hosts' bowling attack with a four-wicket haul, while Adam Milne and Bean Sears scalped two wickets each.

For Pakistan, Babar Azam was the top-scorer with 57 off 35 balls, followed by Saim Ayub and Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 27 and 25, respectively.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NZ vs PAK, 1st T20I: Daryll Mitchell, Tim Southee Shine As New Zealand Take 1-0 Series Lead

NZ vs PAK, 1st T20I: Daryll Mitchell, Tim Southee Shine As New Zealand Take 1-0 Series Lead

U19 World Cup 2024: David Teeger Removed As South Africa Captain In Wake Of Potential Protests After...

U19 World Cup 2024: David Teeger Removed As South Africa Captain In Wake Of Potential Protests After...

Who Is Amir Hussain Lone? Armless Cricketer Making Waves In Jammu & Kashmir. Here's His Inspiring...

Who Is Amir Hussain Lone? Armless Cricketer Making Waves In Jammu & Kashmir. Here's His Inspiring...

'Fake News': Cricket Victoria CEO Denies Reports Of Contacting Babar Azam To Play Sheffield Shield &...

'Fake News': Cricket Victoria CEO Denies Reports Of Contacting Babar Azam To Play Sheffield Shield &...

NZ vs PAK, 1st T20I: 'The Eagle Crash Landed At Auckland' - Netizens Troll Shaheen Afridi After Finn...

NZ vs PAK, 1st T20I: 'The Eagle Crash Landed At Auckland' - Netizens Troll Shaheen Afridi After Finn...