 Former Fast Bowler Andre Adams Named New Zealand Bowling Coach For Pakistan T20Is
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFormer Fast Bowler Andre Adams Named New Zealand Bowling Coach For Pakistan T20Is

Former Fast Bowler Andre Adams Named New Zealand Bowling Coach For Pakistan T20Is

Andre Adams will work for the five match series as part of head coach Gary Stead’s coaching group, which also features regular batting coach Luke Ronchi.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
article-image

Former all-rounder Andre Adams has been appointed New Zealand's bowling coach for the upcoming T20 series against Pakistan at home

Adams will work for the five match series as part of head coach Gary Stead’s coaching group, which also features regular batting coach Luke Ronchi.

Adams first full day with the New Zealand squad will be on Wednesday in Auckland.

Strength and Conditioning Coach Chris Donaldson and Team Performance Manager Simon Insley will both take a break during the series against Pakistan, their roles being filled by Cricket Wellington’s Head of Athlete Development, Matt Long, and Central Districts High Performance Manager Dave Meiring, respectively, the New Zealand Cricket release read.

New Zealand's five-match T20I series against Pakistan gets underway on January 12 in Auckland. The teams will then travel to Hamilton and Dunedin for the second and third games before moving to Christchurch for the last two T20Is.

Read Also
NZ vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan Named T20I Vice-Captain Ahead Of New Zealand Tour
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TRAGIC! 52-Year-Old Man Dies After Cricket Ball Hits Him On Head From Another Match At Mumbai's...

TRAGIC! 52-Year-Old Man Dies After Cricket Ball Hits Him On Head From Another Match At Mumbai's...

NZ vs PAK: Babar Azam Plays Late Cut Against Pakistan Spin Bowling Coach Saeed Ajmal In The Nets;...

NZ vs PAK: Babar Azam Plays Late Cut Against Pakistan Spin Bowling Coach Saeed Ajmal In The Nets;...

'Ask Elder Brother MS Dhoni Only': R Ashwin's Cheeky Response To Fan's Query Of Him Returning To CSK...

'Ask Elder Brother MS Dhoni Only': R Ashwin's Cheeky Response To Fan's Query Of Him Returning To CSK...

Former Fast Bowler Andre Adams Named New Zealand Bowling Coach For Pakistan T20Is

Former Fast Bowler Andre Adams Named New Zealand Bowling Coach For Pakistan T20Is

'Hungry To Have A Crack At Something New': CA Chief Selector George Bailey On Steve Smith As Test...

'Hungry To Have A Crack At Something New': CA Chief Selector George Bailey On Steve Smith As Test...