'Not Just A Gift, But An Inspiration': Rohit Sharma Gifts Bat To Ayush Mhatre In A Heartwarming Gesture; Check Pics

Image: Ayush Mhatre/Instagram

In a touching moment that captured the true spirit of sportsmanship and mentorship, Indian cricket superstar Rohit Sharma made a young cricketer’s day and perhaps his career, by gifting him a bat during a practice session. The recipient of this thoughtful gesture was none other than rising sensation Ayush Mhatre, a name gaining traction in IPL and youth circuits for his promising talent and dedication.

The moment came to light when Mhatre took to Instagram to share his gratitude, posting a photo of the gifted bat alongside Rohit Sharma with the caption: “Not just a gift, but an inspiration. Thank you Rohit Sharma Da.” The post quickly garnered attention across social media, with fans and fellow players applauding the Indian ODI skipper for his humility and encouragement of young talent.

This act further cements Rohit Sharma’s legacy not just as a world-class batsman and captain, but as a role model who believes in uplifting the next generation. The veteran opener, known for his calm demeanor and leadership qualities, has often spoken about the importance of supporting young players and passing on the knowledge and values that define Indian cricket.

For Ayush Mhatre, the bat is more than just a piece of equipment, it is a token of belief from one of India’s most iconic cricketers. Moments like these serve as a reminder that in cricket, as in life, inspiration often comes not from grand speeches, but from simple, sincere actions.

'Kaisa Hai Wicket, Dal Ke Dekha Kya?': Rohit Sharma's Conversation With A Net Bowler Goes Viral Amid Asia Cup 2025; Check Video

Ahead of India's highly anticipated ODI series in Australia, starting this October, skipper Rohit Sharma was spotted in a focused training session, sharpening his skills and reading the conditions early. In a moment that captured his attention to detail, Rohit was heard asking a net bowler, "Kaisa hai wicket, dal ke dekha kya?" (How’s the pitch? Have you bowled on it yet?).

The brief exchange, though casual, highlights the experienced opener’s meticulous approach to preparation. While India's final squad is yet to be officially announced, Rohit's presence and early intensity in the nets send a strong message: India is taking the series seriously, and the skipper is leaving no detail unchecked.

With the first ODI set to be played in October, fans will be eager to see how the team adapts to Australian conditions and whether the skipper's sharp eye for pitch behavior pays off once the action begins.