'I Would Have Done The Same': Punjab Kings Star All-Rounder Backs Indian Players' Refusal To Shake Hands With Pakistani Counterparts At Asia Cup 2025; Video

The fallout from the India vs Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2025 continues to dominate headlines, not for what happened during the game, but for what didn’t happen afterward. In a rare and striking moment, Indian players walked straight off the field without shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts after completing a dominant win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The act, which many interpreted as a silent political or emotional statement, has sparked both support and criticism across social and sporting circles.

Among those who have come out in support of the Indian team is Punjab Kings all-rounder Shashank Singh, who spoke strongly in favor of the gesture or lack thereof. Reacting to the incident, Shashank said, "I think Surya has mentioned pretty rightly. There are times in life where things are above sportsmanship and all. I think to an extent, if they felt it was right. If I were there at Surya's place or Dube's place, I would have done the same, because my country is way above my passion."

Shashank was referring to Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian captain for the Asia Cup, who had earlier addressed the media to clarify that the team's actions were aligned with what they collectively felt was appropriate given the broader context. While Suryakumar did not elaborate further, his tone indicated that the decision not to engage in post-match pleasantries was deliberate and united.

Asia Cup 2025: Are Pakistan Withdrawing From Remainder Of The Tournament Amid Boycott Rumours? Report Claims Pre-Game Presser Cancelled Ahead Of UAE Match

The drama surrounding Pakistan’s participation in the Asia Cup 2025 has intensified, with fresh reports suggesting the team may be reconsidering its continuation in the tournament. According to reports, Pakistan’s pre-match press conference, scheduled ahead of their crucial Group A clash against the United Arab Emirates, has been abruptly cancelled, sparking widespread speculation over a possible boycott or withdrawal from the tournament.

The cancellation comes amid an ongoing standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), centered around the presence of match referee Andy Pycroft. The PCB had earlier demanded that Pycroft be removed from officiating in the Asia Cup following India’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistani players after their match in Dubai, an incident that the PCB termed as a breach of sportsmanship and disrespectful.

However, both the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have reportedly declined the request, stating that the post-match conduct of the Indian team did not violate any specific code of conduct or disciplinary protocol. This denial has reportedly left PCB officials deeply frustrated, and over the past 48 hours, internal discussions within the board have raised the possibility of pulling the team out of the competition in protest.

While the PCB has not officially confirmed any such decision, the cancellation of the pre-game press conference is being interpreted by many as a sign that Pakistan’s participation in the match against UAE, and potentially the rest of the tournament, hangs in the balance. The silence from PCB officials and team management has only added to the uncertainty.