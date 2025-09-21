Asia Cup 2025: Were Pakistan Team Planning Response To Suryakumar Yadav’s Statement After the September 14 Match? Here's The Truth

Image: X

India and Pakistan prepare for yet another high-octane clash in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. However, ahead of the match, a video has surfaced online where Indian journalists covering the tournament are discussing the Pakistan team's plan to respond to Suryakumar Yadav's statement post group stage match on September 12.

In the video one journalist can be heard saying, "One thing I can tell you. They took some things that they wanted to wear in their jersey, which they had written. But after, the thing that came out, was that you can't do this in UAE. You can't do this. But they bought some white-colored T-shirts, which was written."

He added,"They wanted to see if someone would hit 50 or take a wicket, we'll do something. But I can still tell you, they, even though they have Air Force, have something related. Apart from that, they have also thought about something related."

What did Suryakumar Yadav say after the group stage match between India and Pakistan?

The earlier contest between the nations saw India winning the contest by 7 wickets. Post victory, the Men in Blue refused to shake hands, which infuriated Pakistan team. Rubbing salt to the wound, Suryakumar Yadav, in his post-match speech, dedicated India's Win Over Pakistan To the Pahalgam Terror attack victims.

He had said, “We stand with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and we express our solidarity and we want to dedicate today's win to the armed forces. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground to smile. ”

PCB reacted by writing two letters to ICC demanding the removal of Andy Pycroft. However, their demands were not met by the cricketing body. To infuriate them, Pycroft was appointed match referee for the upcoming match as well. It remains to be seen whether they will continue their handshake snub or will Pakistan players find a way to retaliate against Suryakumar Yadav's actions