 Asia Cup 2025: Were Pakistan Team Planning Response To Suryakumar Yadav’s Statement After the September 14 Match? Here's The Truth
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsia Cup 2025: Were Pakistan Team Planning Response To Suryakumar Yadav’s Statement After the September 14 Match? Here's The Truth

Asia Cup 2025: Were Pakistan Team Planning Response To Suryakumar Yadav’s Statement After the September 14 Match? Here's The Truth

Suryakumar Yadav, in his post-match speech, dedicated India's Win Over Pakistan To the Pahalgam Terror attack victims. He had said, “We stand with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and we express our solidarity and we want to dedicate today's win to the armed forces.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

India and Pakistan prepare for yet another high-octane clash in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. However, ahead of the match, a video has surfaced online where Indian journalists covering the tournament are discussing the Pakistan team's plan to respond to Suryakumar Yadav's statement post group stage match on September 12.

In the video one journalist can be heard saying, "One thing I can tell you. They took some things that they wanted to wear in their jersey, which they had written. But after, the thing that came out, was that you can't do this in UAE. You can't do this. But they bought some white-colored T-shirts, which was written."

He added,"They wanted to see if someone would hit 50 or take a wicket, we'll do something. But I can still tell you, they, even though they have Air Force, have something related. Apart from that, they have also thought about something related."

Read Also
'Psychiatrist Bhi Raato Raat...': Ex-PCB Chief Najam Sethi Mocks Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND vs PAK,...
article-image

What did Suryakumar Yadav say after the group stage match between India and Pakistan?

FPJ Shorts
UP: 4 Booked For Firing Gun Shots After Denied Entry At Lucknow Club; WATCH
UP: 4 Booked For Firing Gun Shots After Denied Entry At Lucknow Club; WATCH
Asia Cup 2025: Fakhar Zaman Gives Autograph To Fans Wearing Indian Jersey Ahead Of IND vs PAK Super 4 Showdown; Pic Viral
Asia Cup 2025: Fakhar Zaman Gives Autograph To Fans Wearing Indian Jersey Ahead Of IND vs PAK Super 4 Showdown; Pic Viral
Hotel Stays Up To ₹7,500 Per Night To Get Cheaper By Up To ₹525 As New GST Rates Take Effect
Hotel Stays Up To ₹7,500 Per Night To Get Cheaper By Up To ₹525 As New GST Rates Take Effect
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Launches 331 Education Projects Worth ₹958 Crore
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Launches 331 Education Projects Worth ₹958 Crore

The earlier contest between the nations saw India winning the contest by 7 wickets. Post victory, the Men in Blue refused to shake hands, which infuriated Pakistan team. Rubbing salt to the wound, Suryakumar Yadav, in his post-match speech, dedicated India's Win Over Pakistan To the Pahalgam Terror attack victims.

He had said, “We stand with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and we express our solidarity and we want to dedicate today's win to the armed forces. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground to smile. ”

Read Also
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Visits Team During Practice Ahead Of...
article-image

PCB reacted by writing two letters to ICC demanding the removal of Andy Pycroft. However, their demands were not met by the cricketing body. To infuriate them, Pycroft was appointed match referee for the upcoming match as well. It remains to be seen whether they will continue their handshake snub or will Pakistan players find a way to retaliate against Suryakumar Yadav's actions

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asia Cup 2025: Fakhar Zaman Gives Autograph To Fans Wearing Indian Jersey Ahead Of IND vs PAK Super...

Asia Cup 2025: Fakhar Zaman Gives Autograph To Fans Wearing Indian Jersey Ahead Of IND vs PAK Super...

'Psychiatrist Bhi Raato Raat...': Ex-PCB Chief Najam Sethi Mocks Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND vs PAK,...

'Psychiatrist Bhi Raato Raat...': Ex-PCB Chief Najam Sethi Mocks Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND vs PAK,...

Asia Cup 2025: Were Pakistan Team Planning Response To Suryakumar Yadav’s Statement After the...

Asia Cup 2025: Were Pakistan Team Planning Response To Suryakumar Yadav’s Statement After the...

Bhaichung Bhutia Feels Indian Super League (ISL) Will Be Back On Track, Relieved After Supreme Court...

Bhaichung Bhutia Feels Indian Super League (ISL) Will Be Back On Track, Relieved After Supreme Court...

Komal Sharma Speaks To Brother Abhishek & Shubman Gill On Video Call Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup...

Komal Sharma Speaks To Brother Abhishek & Shubman Gill On Video Call Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup...