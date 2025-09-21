'Psychiatrist Bhi Raato Raat...': Ex-PCB Chief Najam Sethi Mocks Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4

Former chief of Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi has mocked the own team over appointment of appointment of motivationa spekaer in the Pakistan cricket camp. Ahead of the high-stakes encounter against India, the Pakistan Cricket Board decided help players mentally, by adding Dr Raheel Karim as a motivational speaker to the camp for the forthcoming match.

Expressing disapproval of the board decision of Karim, Sethi said that psychologists are uncommon in their culture as players dont accept them . Speaking to Samaa TV he said, "I tried for it (Having a psychiatrist) during my tenure. But, players here don't really accept such things, because in our culture, therapy is often misunderstood. Going to a psychiatrist is considered a sign of weakness or even madness".

He added, "Mental health, however, is a broader concept. Unfortunately, here it is only reduced to 'Are you crazy or not?' But the most interesting factor here is, many of these experts are foreign-qualified. They communicate in English which isn't the language of our boys. They are required to be told in Urdu or Pashto,".

Are Pakistan prepared for Round 2?

India and Pakistan are prepared to play each other again for Round 2 in the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday in Dubai. The two teams had earlier faced each other in the Group Stage, which ended in a controversial fashion. Suryakumar Yadav's boys refused to shake hands with Pakistan, despite India winning the match by seven wickets.

The appointment of motivationals speaker does puts some doubts over mental state of Pakistan players . it remains to see if they can cope up with pressure secodn time around.