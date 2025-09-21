 'Psychiatrist Bhi Raato Raat...': Ex-PCB Chief Najam Sethi Mocks Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Psychiatrist Bhi Raato Raat...': Ex-PCB Chief Najam Sethi Mocks Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4

'Psychiatrist Bhi Raato Raat...': Ex-PCB Chief Najam Sethi Mocks Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4

Ahead of the high-stakes encounter against India, the Pakistan Cricket Board decided help players mentally, by adding Dr Raheel Karim as a motivational speaker to the camp for the forthcoming match.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 02:57 PM IST
article-image

Former chief of Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi has mocked the own team over appointment of appointment of motivationa spekaer in the Pakistan cricket camp. Ahead of the high-stakes encounter against India, the Pakistan Cricket Board decided help players mentally, by adding Dr Raheel Karim as a motivational speaker to the camp for the forthcoming match.

Expressing disapproval of the board decision of Karim, Sethi said that psychologists are uncommon in their culture as players dont accept them . Speaking to Samaa TV he said, "I tried for it (Having a psychiatrist) during my tenure. But, players here don't really accept such things, because in our culture, therapy is often misunderstood. Going to a psychiatrist is considered a sign of weakness or even madness".

Read Also
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Visits Team During Practice Ahead Of...
article-image

He added, "Mental health, however, is a broader concept. Unfortunately, here it is only reduced to 'Are you crazy or not?' But the most interesting factor here is, many of these experts are foreign-qualified. They communicate in English which isn't the language of our boys. They are required to be told in Urdu or Pashto,".

Read Also
Komal Sharma Speaks To Brother Abhishek & Shubman Gill On Video Call Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup...
article-image

Are Pakistan prepared for Round 2?

FPJ Shorts
UP: 4 Booked For Firing Gun Shots After Denied Entry At Lucknow Club; WATCH
UP: 4 Booked For Firing Gun Shots After Denied Entry At Lucknow Club; WATCH
Asia Cup 2025: Fakhar Zaman Gives Autograph To Fans Wearing Indian Jersey Ahead Of IND vs PAK Super 4 Showdown; Pic Viral
Asia Cup 2025: Fakhar Zaman Gives Autograph To Fans Wearing Indian Jersey Ahead Of IND vs PAK Super 4 Showdown; Pic Viral
Hotel Stays Up To ₹7,500 Per Night To Get Cheaper By Up To ₹525 As New GST Rates Take Effect
Hotel Stays Up To ₹7,500 Per Night To Get Cheaper By Up To ₹525 As New GST Rates Take Effect
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Launches 331 Education Projects Worth ₹958 Crore
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Launches 331 Education Projects Worth ₹958 Crore

India and Pakistan are prepared to play each other again for Round 2 in the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday in Dubai. The two teams had earlier faced each other in the Group Stage, which ended in a controversial fashion. Suryakumar Yadav's boys refused to shake hands with Pakistan, despite India winning the match by seven wickets.

The appointment of motivationals speaker does puts some doubts over mental state of Pakistan players . it remains to see if they can cope up with pressure secodn time around.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asia Cup 2025: Fakhar Zaman Gives Autograph To Fans Wearing Indian Jersey Ahead Of IND vs PAK Super...

Asia Cup 2025: Fakhar Zaman Gives Autograph To Fans Wearing Indian Jersey Ahead Of IND vs PAK Super...

'Psychiatrist Bhi Raato Raat...': Ex-PCB Chief Najam Sethi Mocks Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND vs PAK,...

'Psychiatrist Bhi Raato Raat...': Ex-PCB Chief Najam Sethi Mocks Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND vs PAK,...

Asia Cup 2025: Were Pakistan Team Planning Response To Suryakumar Yadav’s Statement After the...

Asia Cup 2025: Were Pakistan Team Planning Response To Suryakumar Yadav’s Statement After the...

Bhaichung Bhutia Feels Indian Super League (ISL) Will Be Back On Track, Relieved After Supreme Court...

Bhaichung Bhutia Feels Indian Super League (ISL) Will Be Back On Track, Relieved After Supreme Court...

Komal Sharma Speaks To Brother Abhishek & Shubman Gill On Video Call Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup...

Komal Sharma Speaks To Brother Abhishek & Shubman Gill On Video Call Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup...