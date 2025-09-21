Asia Cup 2025: Fakhar Zaman Gives Autograph To Fans Wearing Indian Jersey Ahead Of IND vs PAK Super 4 Showdown; Pic Viral

Fakhar Zaman gives autograph to fans. | (Credits: X)

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman was seen giving autograph to a few fans wearing the Indian jersey as a picture of the same went viral on social media. The incident had supposedly occurred following the practice session ahead of the massive Super 4 game against India as the left-handed batters was seen signing some autographs for the fans.

India and Pakistan had played against one another on September 14, Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium, with the Men in Blue emerging triumphant comfortably. Given their ominous form thus far, the Indian team will look to extend their unbeaten run in Asia Cup 2025 and will start as overwhelming favourites against their arch-rivals.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fakhar Zaman was dismissed by Axar Patel during the Group Stage game of Asia Cup 2025

Zaman, meanwhile, has blown hot and cold with the bat in Asia Cup 2025. He made an unbeaten 23, followed by 17 against Team India. However, the 35-year-old will take some confidence from his 36-ball 50 against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as it helped Pakistan muster a total which was more than enough to win and seal a place in the Top 4.

Nevertheless, the task is steep for Pakistan against Team India, who not only have highly skilled and multi-faceted players but also are in form. Kuldeep Yadav, the left-arm leg-spinner, dismantled Pakistan's batting line-up in the Group stage by taking outstanding figures of 4-0-18-3, restricting the arch-rivals to 127. Later, Abhishek Sharma raced off the blocks by cracking 31 off 13 deliveries, including slamming Shaheen Shah Afridi for a six and four to start the innings.

Suryakumar Yadav, who stayed unbeaten on 47, shared a brisk 56-run stand with Tilak Varma as they manoeuvred the ball quite well, giving the Men in Green no sniff. India eventually won by seven wickets and finished the Group stage unbeaten.