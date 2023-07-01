Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold Medal In Lausanne Diamond League With 86.77-Metre Throw

Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic champion, made an impressive comeback after a one-month injury break, securing first place in the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League. This victory marked his second consecutive win in the prestigious one-day meeting series for the season.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra wins Doha Diamond League 2023

Overcoming injuries to secure victory

Despite missing three significant events due to a muscle strain he suffered during training last month, the 25-year-old Chopra showcased his talent with an outstanding throw of 87.66m in the fifth round, securing the Diamond League title. After starting with a foul, he achieved throws of 83.52m and 85.04m. Following another foul in the fourth round, Chopra's winning throw of 87.66m emerged. His sixth and final throw measured 84.15m.

Securing second place was Germany's Julian Weber, who recorded a best throw of 87.03m, while Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic achieved third place with an 86.13m effort. This victory in the Lausanne leg was Chopra's second consecutive win, having previously claimed the title in August last year. Subsequently, he won the Diamond League trophy in the grand finale a month later.

During the season opener of the Diamond League in Doha on May 5, the Indian star triumphed with a throw of 88.67m. Notably, Chopra holds a personal best of 89.94m.

In the men's long jump event, India's Murali Sreeshankar finished fifth with a below-average jump of 7.88m, achieved in the third round.

Sreeshankar, aged 24, had recently secured third place in the Paris leg on June 9, marking his first-ever Diamond League podium finish. Earlier this month, he achieved a career-best of 8.41m during the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar.