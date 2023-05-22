Neeraj Chopra creates history, becomes first Indian world number 1 in men's javelin discipline

Olympic Champion, Neeraj Chopra, made history by becoming the first Indian athlete to achieve the world number 1 ranking in the men's javelin discipline. This remarkable feat involved dethroning Anderson Peters from the coveted top spot, cementing Chopra's position as one of India's greatest track and field athletes of all time.

Read Also Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra wins Doha Diamond League 2023

Consistently dominant

Neeraj Chopra's journey to success began with his unforgettable gold medal victory at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. By securing the top spot on the podium, he not only brought home India's first-ever Olympic gold in athletics but also left an indelible mark on the nation's sporting heritage. His exceptional throw of 87.58 meters not only ensured his victory but also solidified his name in the records of Indian athletics.

Read Also Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, other sportsmen express support towards protesting wrestlers

Sustaining form

Carrying forward the momentum from his Olympic triumph, Neeraj Chopra continued to dominate the field in subsequent competitions. At the prestigious Diamond League event held in Zurich, he displayed his exceptional skills once again and clinched the gold medal with an impressive throw of 89.63 meters. This outstanding performance further cemented his reputation as a formidable presence in the realm of javelin throwing.

Chopra's ascent to the pinnacle of the world rankings followed his recent triumph in the Doha Diamond League event. With a remarkable throw of 88.67 meters, he emerged victorious, outshining other notable competitors. Jakub Vadlejch, the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist, secured second place with his best effort of 88.63 meters, while Anderson Peters, the reigning World Champion, settled for third place with a top throw of 85.88 meters. Neeraj's consistent stellar performances and exceptional throws have propelled him to the coveted world number 1 ranking.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Targeting Paris

In a media interaction following the event, Neeraj Chopra expressed his determination to maintain his consistency as he looks ahead to the Paris Olympics scheduled for 2024. His focus remains on continuing his exceptional form and further strengthening his position as a leading force in the world of javelin throwing.

"It was a very hard win, but I’m happy, It’s a really good start for me. I hope to come in the first place in the next competitions and to keep consistent during this season," Chopra told the media after his win at Doha.

"I feel really good, today was challenging for all athletes, but I’m still satisfied with my result. It was a good start and it’s a great atmosphere. Lot of people came to support me and they are really happy," Chopra concluded.