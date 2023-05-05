 Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra wins Doha Diamond League 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsOlympic champion Neeraj Chopra wins Doha Diamond League 2023

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra wins Doha Diamond League 2023

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra opened his season by winning the Doha Diamond League 2023 with a best attempt of 88.67m in his first throw, here on Friday.

IANSUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
article-image

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra opened his season by winning the Doha Diamond League 2023 with a best attempt of 88.67m in his first throw, here on Friday.



The Indian javelin thrower registered victory over a field that included Olympic champion Anderson Peters and Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch.

Chopra's season-opening throw of 88.67m -- the world leading attempt -- was never bettered by any other javelin thrower on the night. Vadlejch finished second with a best attempt of 88.63m, just four centimeters behind Chopra. Peters was third on the night with a throw of 85.88m.

After his first throw of 88.67m, Neeraj's next throws were 86.04m, 85.47m a foul throw, 84.37m and 86.52m.

Meanwhile, Eldhose Paul could only finish 10th in the 11-man field in men's triple jump with a best attempt of 15.84m.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra wins Doha Diamond League 2023

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra wins Doha Diamond League 2023

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans crush Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets, consolidate position on table

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans crush Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets, consolidate position on table

RR vs GT, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Hardik Pandya-Rashid Khan lead Gujarat Titans to...

RR vs GT, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Hardik Pandya-Rashid Khan lead Gujarat Titans to...

'If home captain does not know': Hardik Pandya shares banter with Sanju Samson about reading the...

'If home captain does not know': Hardik Pandya shares banter with Sanju Samson about reading the...

WATCH: Rishabh Pant walks on his own, declares he is crutches-free in major recovery milestone

WATCH: Rishabh Pant walks on his own, declares he is crutches-free in major recovery milestone