'I Was Feeling A Bit Nervous': Neeraj Chopra After Winning Lausanne Diamond League Gold

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra returned to javelin with a bang as he bagged the gold medal at the Lausanne Diamond League event with a throw of 87.66 meters. This was the second time in two years that Chopra clinched the top prize at the Diamond League.

But despite winning the gold medal again, Chopra was not satisfied with his best effort as couldn't breach the 90m mark.

Returning from a one-month injury lay-off, Chopra's title-winning performance at the Lausanne leg in challenging conditions was below his own top-10 efforts but he still stamped his authority in the prestigious One-day meet.

Read Also Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold Medal In Lausanne Diamond League With 87.66 Metre Throw

"Very happy to make my return with a 87.66m throw and first place finish at #LausanneDL. Thanks for your prayers and support.

"I was feeling a bit nervous coming back from an injury. It was a bit cold here tonight. I am still far from my best, but I feel it is getting better.

"I am relieved it's coming together well for me. A win is a win and I will take that happily,” Chopra said after winning the event.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 25-year-old Chopra, who had skipped three top events due to a muscle strain he sustained last month, had won the season-opening Diamond League in Doha on May 5 with his fourth career-best throw of 88.67m.

Read Also Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, other sportsmen express support towards protesting wrestlers

Chopra constantly striving to get better

Chopra, who usually produces his best in early rounds, had to wait till his fifth attempt to lead the field. He was at the second spot till the end of the fourth round.

“I wanted to win so I’m super happy with the results but I also want to go back to training and fix some of the things that I noticed and that are going to make me stronger.

"Lausanne always treats me well. Last year I won and this year too, so I look forward to coming again next year and win again! The next competition, Budapest, will be a big one for me!” Chopra added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for his maiden Diamond League title. A month later, he became the first Indian Diamond League champion after winning the 2022 grand finale in Zurich.