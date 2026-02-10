 NED vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 'Kuch Nahi Dikh Raha Hai', Netizens React To Heavy Smog At Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi
NED vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 'Kuch Nahi Dikh Raha Hai', Netizens React To Heavy Smog At Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi

The Netherlands vs Namibia ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match in Delhi drew criticism from netizens over visible air pollution and haze at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Fans took to social media to highlight poor visibility and smoky conditions, saying the pollution was clearly noticeable on live broadcasts and made watching the match appear uncomfortable and unhealthy.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between Netherlands and Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 10 drew widespread criticism from social media users over the city’s air pollution and haze, which many viewers said was clearly visible during the game.

Fans and netizens took to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to complain about the poor visibility and smoky conditions affecting the match atmosphere. Several users pointed out that the haze was noticeable on live broadcasts, making even watching the game seem uncomfortable and unhealthy.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, historically known for winter smog in the capital, has previously drawn scrutiny from fans for air quality issues during cricket matches, a factor that resurfaces amid large sporting events. Several social media users lamented that playing cricket in such conditions could impact not only viewer enjoyment but also players’ breathing and performance during intense competition.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

The match itself, which offered both Netherlands and Namibia an opportunity to post a competitive group-stage result, became inadvertently overshadowed by environmental concerns, prompting online debates about venue selection and air quality management for major international sporting events in cities prone to pollution.

