National Sports Day - MSSA: Don Bosco Matunga Lift U-14 Boys Hockey Title

Don Bosco Matunga International School |

Don Bosco Matunga won the Boys Under-14 Dream Sports MSSA National Sports Day Celebration - Hockey Tournament 2025 on Friday. Bosco boys defeated Children’s Academy, Malad 4-0 in the final. Naithesh Kadva, Rezin D’Mello, Clyde, and Arjun were the goal scorers. Dr. Antonio D’Silva H.S defeated Yashodham H.S 2-1 to win the third place.

However, Don Bosco lost the Under-16 Boys final 4-3 in a tie-breaker to Dr. Antonio D’Silva High School. Both the teams were locked 1-1 at the regular time. Dr. Antonio D’Silva emerged triumphant to bag the tile after bagging third place in U-14 category. Children’s Academy, Malad defeated Don Bosco, Borivali 3-0 to win third place.

In the Girls category, Duruelo Convent, Bandra defeated Bai Avabai Petit 4-3 in a tie-breaker to win the Under-14 title. Both the teams finished 2-2 after regulation time. Yashodham H.S. won the third place. Guru Nanak High School won the Under-16 title after defeating Duruelo Convent, Bandra girls 2-0 in a tie-breaker. Both the teams were goalless at the full time. Gokuldham H.S defeated Don Bosco, Borivali 2-1 to win U-16 third place.

Football: Don Bosco, Dhirubhai Ambani register big wins

Don Bosco International, Matunga thrashed RN Shah, Juhu 7-0 in the Boys Under-16 Division III Group B clash of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter School Football Tournament held at Wings Sports Centre Bandra West on Friday. Dhiaan Sheth, Rasshivoham Dang, and Rajveer Obhan scored two goals each while Vihaan Maru chipped in with a goal.

In another match, Dhirubhai Ambani, BKC also blanked Parle Tilak 'A' SSC, Vile Parle 5-0. Jlaan Kapadia netted a brace while Vivaan Kumar, Anant Deshpande and Vivaan Gavaskar scored a goal each.

Results

Boys-16-III-B

Don Bosco Int. (Mat) (Dhiaan Sheth 2, Rasshivoham Dang 2, Rajveer Obhan 2, Vihaan Maru) (7) Beat R.N. Shah (Juhu) (0).

Dhirubhai Ambani (BKC) (Jlaan Kapadia 2, Vivaan Kumar, Anant Deshpande, Vivaan Gavaskar) (5) Beat Parle Tilak 'A' SSC(Vile Parle)

(0).

Jamnabai Narsee Int. (Juhu) (Kabir Sharma) (1) Beat St. Peter's (Mazagaon) (0).

Fatima Vidyavihar (Naitik Maurya, Zayyan Sayyed) (2) Beat Dr. S. Radhakrishna Vid. (Malad)(0).

Our Lady of Perpetual Succour (Chembur) (2) (Dash Bhenwal, Kartik Pandey) Full Time Score 0-0 Beat Via Tie Breaker Yashodham (Goregaon) (Soham Wagh)