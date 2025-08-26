 MSSA Football: Ananya Oak Scores Hat-trick For J.B. Petit School
MSSA Football: Ananya Oak Scores Hat-trick For J.B. Petit School

Fort school thrashes Gokuldham High School, Goregaon 5-0 in the Girls Under-16, Division II clash of the MSSA Football Tournament at Wings Sports Centre Bandra West on Tuesday

Irfan HajiUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 08:24 PM IST
Representational pic |

Ananya Oak netted a hat-trick as J.B. Petit, Fort blanked Gokuldham High School, Goregaon 5-0 in the Girls Under-16, Division II clash of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter School Football Tournament held at Wings Sports Centre Bandra West on Tuesday.

It was Malvika Sampath who scored the first goal for Petit in the second minute. Ananya joined the party a minute later and Amatullah Merchant made it 3-0 in the seventh minute.

Before Gokuldham can regroup themselves, Ananya scored her second goal inside six minutes to put the game beyond the opposition's grasp. Just when the dust seemed to settle, Ananya scored another goal in the 21st minute to put Petit ahead 5-0.

St. Peter’s, Mazagaon secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Green Acres ICSE, Chembur, thanks to Devyance Pawar’s strike.

Ryan International CBSE, Malad and Podar International CBSE, Powai shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, with Sannvi Maurya and Sara Anand on target, respectively. Meanwhile, Gopal Sharma International, Powai edged out Ryan International CBSE, Kandivali in a hard-fought 1-0 contest, courtesy of Sarah Dsouza’s goal.

In the Boys U16 III-B category, Maneckji Cooper, Juhu earned a narrow 1-0 win over Parle Tilak ICSE, Vile Parle, with Saeed Ahmed scoring the decisive goal.

Results

G-16-II- Division

St. Peters Mazagaon (Devyance Pawar)(1) Beat Green Acress ICSE (Chembur) (0).

Ryan Int. CBSE (Malad)(1) (Sannvi Maurya) Drew with Podar Int. CBSE, Powai (Sara Anand)(1).

Gopal Sharma Int. (Powai) (Sarah Dsouza) (0). Beat Ryan Int. CBSE (Kandivali)(0).

J.B.Petit (Fort) (Ananya Oak 3, Malvika Sampath, Amatullah Merchant ) (5) Beat Gokuldham H .S. (Goregaon) (0).

Boys-16-III-B

Maneckji Cooper (Juhu) (Saeed Ahmed) (1) Beat Parle Tilak ICSE (Vile Parle) (0).

